Cast and Creative Team Announced For ON YOUR FEET! at the Engeman Center

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team of ON YOUR FEET! Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022.

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and many more.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by Dana Iannuzzi (Engeman: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, and Jekyll & Hyde; Regional: Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse, Baldwin Wallace University, NYMF, and The Players Theatre) and choreographed by SANDALIO ALVAREZ (Enegman: In The Heights, Newsies; Broadway: The Lion King, In The Heights; Regional: Alliance Theatre, The Walnut Street Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theater; TV/Film: "The Lopez Show," "The Today Show," "So You Think You Can Dance").

The Creative Team includes ERIKA GAMEZ (Musical Director), JESSICA CANCINO (Scenic Design), CECILIA GUTIERREZ (Costume Design), AJA JACKSON (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), Peter Fogel (Wig Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager), KATHRYN RONAN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

he cast of ON YOUR FEET! features ALEXIS SEMEVOLOS-VELAZQUEZ as Gloria Estefan (Off-Broadway: The Golden Bride; Regional: Actor's Playhouse, San Antonio Broadway, Prather Entertainment, Westchester Broadway, Opera North), Victor Souffrant as Emilio Estefan (Regional: Asolo Repertory Theatre, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, The Studio Theatre), Carol Beaugard as CONSUELO (National Tour: Fiddler on the Roof; Off-Broadway: Ellis Island: Journey to America, Jackie Mason, The Musical, A Christmas Family Reunion, When I Go; Regional: Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, Center for the Performing Arts, June Havoc Theatre, Hudson Guild/Strawberry Festival; TV/Film: "Deadly Devotions," "Fatal Encounters," "Note to Self," "Strawberries," "Thrive NYC" ), and NICOLE SARRO as GLORIA FAJARDO (National Tour: In The Heights; Off-Broadway: ¡Americano!, I Spy A Spy, I Carry Your Heart; Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, Westchester B'way, Wilbury Theatre, State Theatre),

Also featured are DAVID DE ALMO as PHIL, RYAN MORALES as JOSE FAJARDO and GABRIELA MOSCOSO as REBECCA FAJARDO.

The ensemble includes Mathew Bautista, STEVIE BOVO, CAMILA CARDONA, Anthony Cataldo, SHARLANE CONNER, SOFIA JARMEL, JASMINE MALDONADO, Susan Oliveras, Vincent Ortega, FACUNDO ORTIGOZA, Oscar Rodriguez, RODOLFO SANTAMARINA, LUCA SILVA and MARINA VIDAL.

ON YOUR FEET! will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $80 for Saturday evenings and $75 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.