Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Center's Holiday Season Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their cast of Elf The Musical running this Holiday Season on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from December 2 - 17.

Leading the jovial festive cast is Michael Krulder (Buddy The Elf), joined by Emily Gates (Jovie), James O'Connor (Walter Hobbs), Heather VanVelsor Thorgersen (Emily Hobbs), Quinn Lessing (Michael Hobbs), Rebecca Martowski (Deb), Nick Zappetti (Santa Claus), Sarah Klaum (Mrs. Claus), Brendan Noble (Manager/Matthews), and William Brennan (Chadwick).

Rounding out the talented multi-generational ensemble is Patrick Campbell, Isabella Cannone (Dance Captain), Jake Cooney, Anabelle Koelmel, Paige Mathers, Andrew Mercogliano, Sarah Minto, Katie Oterson, Jessica Pecorella, Jackson Rodin, Charlie Roman, Molly Sanges, Savannah Shaw, and Julia Villani.

Making up the Production Team: Alyse Nicole Arpino (Director), Carl Hottinger (Musical Director), DeAnna Feldmann (Choreographer), Patrick Campbell (Rehearsal Stage Manager), Juliana Jagielo (Production Stage Manager), Joe Kassner (Costume Designer), Sophia Biondo & Kevin Purdy (Co-Lighting Designers), Evan Lettieri (Sound Designer), John Mazzarella (Scenic Designer), James Austin (Production Carpenter), Brendan Noble (Technical Assistant/Assistant Carpenter), Kim Lecker (Scenic Charge).

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a must-produce holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Performances run December 2nd through 17th and are selling fast! Get your tickets before they're gone at the link below or by calling the Box Office at 631-218-2810 during Box Office Hours.