Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Center's Holiday Season Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL

Performances run December 2nd through 17th.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre Photo 3 Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Center's Holiday Season Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their cast of Elf The Musical running this Holiday Season on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from December 2 - 17.

Leading the jovial festive cast is Michael Krulder (Buddy The Elf), joined by Emily Gates (Jovie), James O'Connor (Walter Hobbs), Heather VanVelsor Thorgersen (Emily Hobbs), Quinn Lessing (Michael Hobbs), Rebecca Martowski (Deb), Nick Zappetti (Santa Claus), Sarah Klaum (Mrs. Claus), Brendan Noble (Manager/Matthews), and William Brennan (Chadwick).

Rounding out the talented multi-generational ensemble is Patrick Campbell, Isabella Cannone (Dance Captain), Jake Cooney, Anabelle Koelmel, Paige Mathers, Andrew Mercogliano, Sarah Minto, Katie Oterson, Jessica Pecorella, Jackson Rodin, Charlie Roman, Molly Sanges, Savannah Shaw, and Julia Villani.

Making up the Production Team: Alyse Nicole Arpino (Director), Carl Hottinger (Musical Director), DeAnna Feldmann (Choreographer), Patrick Campbell (Rehearsal Stage Manager), Juliana Jagielo (Production Stage Manager), Joe Kassner (Costume Designer), Sophia Biondo & Kevin Purdy (Co-Lighting Designers), Evan Lettieri (Sound Designer), John Mazzarella (Scenic Designer), James Austin (Production Carpenter), Brendan Noble (Technical Assistant/Assistant Carpenter), Kim Lecker (Scenic Charge).

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a must-produce holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Performances run December 2nd through 17th and are selling fast! Get your tickets before they're gone at the link below or by calling the Box Office at 631-218-2810 during Box Office Hours.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Celebrates Opening Night

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! Check out the photos below!

2
Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Nigh Photo
Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! Check out photos of the opening night bows here!

3
Photos: First Look at DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos for DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Performances run through Sunday, December 31, 2023. Check out the photos below!

4
Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre

What did our critic think of THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Long Island The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Patchogue Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Elf The Musical in Long Island Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis in Long Island Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Staller Center for the Arts (1/27-1/27)
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in Long Island Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
POPS! Outreach Ensemble in Long Island POPS! Outreach Ensemble
Staller Center for the Arts (3/24-3/24)
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in Long Island Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (2/17-2/17)
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
Drum Tao in Long Island Drum Tao
Staller Center for the Arts (2/03-2/03)
27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Long Island 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival
Village of Port Jefferson NY (12/02-12/03)
Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024 in Long Island Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024
Staller Center for the Arts (3/09-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You