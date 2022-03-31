Cast Announced For CM Performing Arts Center's HELLO, DOLLY!
Running from May 7th to May 22nd, HELLO, DOLLY! bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.
The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their Cast and Crew for their upcoming production of HELLO, DOLLY!, which closes out their 48th Main Stage Season in the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
Running from May 7th to May 22nd, this musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.
Director/Musical Director: Matthew W. Surico
Choreography: Kevin Burns
Stage Manager: Alissa Graber
Dance Captain: Juliana Jagielo
Assistant Dance Captain: Cameron Angelo
Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi - Laurie Lamar-Roundsman
Horace Vandergelder - Marc Strauss
Cornelius Hackl - Adam Mosebach
Barnaby Tucker - Richie Castronova
Irene Molloy - Christina Corsaro
Minnie Fay - Sarah Minto
Ambrose Kemper - David DiMarzo
Ermengarde - Courtney O'Shea
Rudolph - Barry Johnson
Ernestina - Samantha Free
Mrs. Rose - Jenn Demopoulos
Judge - Bob Mittleman
Court Clerk - Logan O'Leary
Stanley - Will Brennan
Ensemble: Lianna Crisci, Eddie D'Atri, Michaela DeJoseph, Emily DeMartino, Noelle Eichenlaub, Dominick Iadanza, Juliana Jagielo, Kristi Kahen, Nick Locurto, Edwin Marcia, Ronan O'Toole, Danielle Pafundi, Abbey Rice, Evan Roth, Dylan Schneider, Warren Tierney, Cassidy Torns, Jenn Trezza, Alex Yagud-Wolek, Jordan Yates, Calvin Zanetti
Swings: Cameron Angelo, Kevin Burns, Matthew W. Surico
Understudies/Stand-bys:
for Horace Vandergelder, Bob Mittleman; for Cornelius Hackl, Matthew W. Surico; for Barnaby Tucker, Alex Yagud-Wolek; for Irene Molloy, Noelle Eichenlaub; for Minnie Fay, Michaela DeJoseph; for Ambrose Kember, Logan O'Leary; for Ermengarde, Juliana Jagielo; for Rudolph, Bob Mittleman; for Judge, Matthew W. Surico; for Court Clerk, Kevin Burns; for Stanley, Jordan Yates
PERFORMANCE DATES:
- Saturday, May 7 8:00PM
- Sunday, May 8 2:00PM
- Wednesday, May 11 2:00PM
- Friday, May 13 8:00PM
- Saturday, May 14 8:00PM
- Wednesday, May 18 7:30PM
- Friday, May 20 8:00PM
- Saturday, May 21 8:00PM
- Sunday, May 22 2:00PM
For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 during office hours, or visit https://www.CMPAC.com/event/HelloDolly.
The CM Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) NonProfit Organization and relies heavily on donations to keep bringing qualtiy productions to the community. To leave a tax deductible donation to Support The Arts and help ensure an electrifying Season 49, please go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35344/store/donations/33635
The CM Performing Arts Center is located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769