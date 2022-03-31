Cast Announced For CM Performing Arts Center's HELLO, DOLLY!

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their Cast and Crew for their upcoming production of HELLO, DOLLY!, which closes out their 48th Main Stage Season in the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Running from May 7th to May 22nd, this musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.

Director/Musical Director: Matthew W. Surico

Choreography: Kevin Burns

Stage Manager: Alissa Graber

Dance Captain: Juliana Jagielo

Assistant Dance Captain: Cameron Angelo

Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi - Laurie Lamar-Roundsman

Horace Vandergelder - Marc Strauss

Cornelius Hackl - Adam Mosebach

Barnaby Tucker - Richie Castronova

Irene Molloy - Christina Corsaro

Minnie Fay - Sarah Minto

Ambrose Kemper - David DiMarzo

Ermengarde - Courtney O'Shea

Rudolph - Barry Johnson

Ernestina - Samantha Free

Mrs. Rose - Jenn Demopoulos

Judge - Bob Mittleman

Court Clerk - Logan O'Leary

Stanley - Will Brennan

Ensemble: Lianna Crisci, Eddie D'Atri, Michaela DeJoseph, Emily DeMartino, Noelle Eichenlaub, Dominick Iadanza, Juliana Jagielo, Kristi Kahen, Nick Locurto, Edwin Marcia, Ronan O'Toole, Danielle Pafundi, Abbey Rice, Evan Roth, Dylan Schneider, Warren Tierney, Cassidy Torns, Jenn Trezza, Alex Yagud-Wolek, Jordan Yates, Calvin Zanetti

Swings: Cameron Angelo, Kevin Burns, Matthew W. Surico

Understudies/Stand-bys:

for Horace Vandergelder, Bob Mittleman; for Cornelius Hackl, Matthew W. Surico; for Barnaby Tucker, Alex Yagud-Wolek; for Irene Molloy, Noelle Eichenlaub; for Minnie Fay, Michaela DeJoseph; for Ambrose Kember, Logan O'Leary; for Ermengarde, Juliana Jagielo; for Rudolph, Bob Mittleman; for Judge, Matthew W. Surico; for Court Clerk, Kevin Burns; for Stanley, Jordan Yates

PERFORMANCE DATES:

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 during office hours, or visit https://www.CMPAC.com/event/HelloDolly.

The CM Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) NonProfit Organization and relies heavily on donations to keep bringing qualtiy productions to the community. To leave a tax deductible donation to Support The Arts and help ensure an electrifying Season 49, please go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35344/store/donations/33635

The CM Performing Arts Center is located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769