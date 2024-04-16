Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble to Present Concert At Riverhead Free Library

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Sunday, April 28 @ 1:30 PM at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street in Riverhead, NY.

Featured music will include works by Guy Ropartz, Jean Cras, Vincent D'Indy, Jane Leslie, Astor Piazzolla, Jean Francaix, Nino Rota and Kevin George.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.

The April 28 concert is free, but reservations are required and can be made at https://riverhead.librarycalendar.com/event/canta-libre-concert-32226.

The venue is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/tripplanner/results.