Caitlin Kinnunen, Max Von Essen, Adam Kantor and More to Perform at the McKinley Amphitheater

ABD Events is bringing top Broadway talent to the beautiful outdoor McKinley Amphitheater on the campus of Usdan Camp for the arts for an afternoon concert filled with stories and Broadway music.

Artists include: Tony Award Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (Broadway's The Prom), Tony Award Nominee Max von Essen (Broadway's American In Paris), Lorna Courtney (West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen), Robert Ariza (Spring Awakening, Hamilton), Adam Kantor (Rent, Fiddler on the Roof), and Adam Michael Kaufman (13, Waitress).

August 8th at 3pm.

For more information visit: https://www.usdan.org/about-us/campus