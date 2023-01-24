CM Performing Arts Center Announces Cast Of Dolly Parton's 9 To 5 THE MUSICAL

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their upcoming cast of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical, running February 25 - March 11 on The Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

The star studded cast of Long Island Theatre Notables includes Emily Nadler (Violet), Livi Rose (Doralee), Jess Ader-Ferretti (Judy), Michael Limone (Franklin Hart Jr.), Emily Llewellyn (Roz), David DiMarzo (Joe), Evan Donnellan (Dick), Andrew Murano (Dwayne), Michael Loccisano Jr. (Bob), Alexander Yagud-Wolek (Josh), Katelyn Murray (Margaret), Steffy Jolin (Kathy), Jason Snair (Mr. Tinsworthy), Jessica Donlon (Missy Hart), Briana Ude (Maria).

Rounding out the Ensemble is: Dea Ahlgrim, Bradley Berdecia, William Brennan, Michele Segal, Pamela Shapiro, and Katy Snair.

The production is directed by Mary Caulfield, who makes her CM Performing Arts Center Directorial Debut, joined by Matthew W. Surico as Musical Director, Kevin Burns as Choreographer, and Anthony Arpino as Stage Manager.

9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/9to5. CM Performing Arts Center is located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769.