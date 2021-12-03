Broadway's Norm Lewis to Return to Adelphi PAC for the Holidays

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis once again takes the stage at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) with his new show (There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays on Friday, December 17.

The impressive Broadway performer received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. His other Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera (making history as the first African American Phantom on Broadway), LES MISERABLES, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy.

In fall 2021, Lewis starred in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle In The Square Theatre. In London's West End, he portrayed Javert in LES MISERABLES and in LES MISERABLES: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS. Other PBS specials include the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis: Who Am I? He also has numerous television and film credits. See more at normlewis.com.

(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays will feature plenty of show tunes, new favorites, and songs Lewis has performed in holiday shows over the years. He will be joined on stage by musical director Joseph Joubert on piano, Perry Cavari on drums and Michael Olatuja on bass.

Norm Lewis' (There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 17, on the Westermann Stage at Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall. The event is part of the Poole Family Broadway Series at the Adelphi PAC, generously sponsored by Mary Jane and Thomas Poole.

Tickets are $40 and $45, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.

Adelphi's priority is to ensure the safety of patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. All audience members age 12 and over are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Anyone under 12 or who is not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. All guests, regardless of age or vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while inside the Adelphi PAC.

In addition, capacity will be limited to 50 percent for many of the PAC events. These policies will remain in place at least through December 31 and are subject to change at any time.