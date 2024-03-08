Bob Marley ONE LOVE Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street).
Bob Marley: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.
"Kingsley Ben-Adir delivers a rock-solid performance."
- Rafer Guzman, Newsday
SHOWTIMES & TICKETS
Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00
Tix at: https://www.plazamac.org/bob-marley-one-love
The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street) | Patchogue, NY 11772 | (631) 438-0083
Videos