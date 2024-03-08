Bob Marley ONE LOVE Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bob Marley: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

"Kingsley Ben-Adir delivers a rock-solid performance."

- Rafer Guzman, Newsday

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Tix at: https://www.plazamac.org/bob-marley-one-love

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street) | Patchogue, NY 11772 | (631) 438-0083