Bay Street's Student Academy Launches In 2022
The newly formed repertory hopes to empower a new generation of artists to discover theater as a powerful means of emotional expression.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the founding of Bay Street Theater Student Academy, a theater academy for children and teens serving the youth of eastern Long Island. Created by Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, Executive Director, Tracy Mitchell, and Academy Director, Kayla Matters, the newly formed repertory hopes to empower a new generation of artists to discover theater as a powerful means of emotional expression, as well as a litany of other theoretical and technical concepts.
Bay Street Theater Academy will launch in January 2022 with their inaugural production, The Addams Family, directed by Kayla Matters, premiering in April.
- Sense of community and collaboration
- Art as a means of emotional expression
- Confidence and public speaking
- Motivation and commitment
- Development of leadership skills
- Being a good role model
The Addams Family is open to any fully vaccinated performers ages 12 and older. Every performer must show proof of vaccination prior to auditions, which begin Monday, January 24, 2022. Every performer must be fully masked for the duration of each rehearsal; in order to perform unmasked during Tech Week and for each performance, each performer must provide a negative PCR Test from their medical provider, as well as a negative rapid test prior to each performance. Safety procedures will be updated according to all current Federal and New York State guidelines.