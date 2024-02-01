Bay Street Theater Celebrates Black History Month With Afrofuturism Lobby Exhibition

The exhibition will open with a reception on Saturday, February 10th, from 2-5 pm and run through Sunday, March 24th.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Bay Street Theater has announced an exclusive exhibition to celebrate Black History Month in its lobby gallery, open to the public and free of charge. The exhibition titled: Regional Artists Explore Afrofuturism is co-curated by Dr. Georgette Grier-Key and Michael A. Butler in collaboration with Bay Street Theater.
 
The exhibition will open with a reception on Saturday, February 10th, from 2-5 pm and run through Sunday, March 24th during Bay Street Theater Lobby hours Tuesdays - Saturdays, 11 am - 5 pm, and during Bay Street performances.
 
The exhibition explores the ever-expansive aesthetic practice and the multidisciplinary world of Afrofuturism. Afrofuturism reimagines an alternate reality, reinterprets a distressed past, reclaims the resiliency of people from the African Diaspora, and presents a future of liberated expressions through art, music, literature, film, fashion, and space. 
 
This exhibition features noted artists Michael A. Butler, Judith Henriques-Adams, James P. Ward, and Dr. Nichelle Rivers. Works of art will also be on loan from the private collections of Michael A. Butler, Dr. Martin A. Butler, and the Eastville Community Historical Society. 
 
This exhibition seeks to introduce visitors to the concept of Afrofuturism and hopes to broaden the understanding of Black intellectual history. The influences of Afrofuturist thought can be seen in American pop culture and is a driving phenomenon in African American Culture. 



Recommended For You