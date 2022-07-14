Bay Street Intern Production INDIAN SUMMER Opens Next Month

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced a special three-day performance of Indian Summer, written by Gregory S. Moss and directed by Cameron King, opening Thursday, August 25, and running through Saturday, August 27.The production highlights Bay Street Theater Production and Administrative Interns and Acting Apprentices, as well as professional actors from New York. The production will be Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award-winning director Don Roy King's first stage performance since 1969. Tickets are $20 and are currently available through the Box Office at 631-725-9500, daily from 11 a.m. to showtime, or 24/7 by visiting baystreet.org.



The show pays homage to local, small town life by the sea, telling the story of two teenagers in a Rhode Island beach town, one a local and one a "tourist" living with his grandfather. The story is a journey through life and love, how we connect as people, and what brings us together.



"Indian Summer is an ode to love: the love between two teenagers on a beach, the love between a man and his sleepy summer town, and most of all, the love between memory and reality," Director Cameron King states. "This project has blossomed from the bright summer hours of my youth, many spent on Long Island sand. The heartbeat of a nostalgic summer town pulsates through this play. That's why we couldn't be luckier to not only be in the uniquely intimate town of Sag Harbor, but in its cultural core: Bay Street Theater. I am thrilled that our show will serve as the final marker of the Bay Street season, just as we enter 'that margin of sunlit warmth after the end of August ... a phenomenon we call: Indian Summer.'"



The cast includes: Don Roy King as George; Jake Anderson as Daniel; Anna Schiavoni as Izzy; and Eli Mayer as Jeremy.



The creative team includes: Cameron King, Director; Paige Rosko, Dramaturg; Simon Knox, Props and Scenic Designer; Theo Watson, Costume Designer; Ava Ansorg, Lighting Designer; Nick Leek, Sound Designer; Mike Billings, Production Manager; Harrison Lange, Technical Director.



Cameron King (Director) was recently hailed as "one of New York City's most imaginative and energetic young talents" by Stephi Wild of Broadway World. Professionally, Cameron has directed The Devil is in the Details: A Tribute to Tony Walton (Bay Street Theatre), The Biggest F*cking Lie I Ever Told (At Home Artists' Project), Exalted (G45 Productions), Cloud 9 (Theaterlab), and Where You Gonna Run To? (IRT Theater). Her direction will be seen in Lizzie: The Musical presented by Southern Plains Productions at the Tower Theater later this summer. She has recently assisted productions of Harmony (National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene), Imported Bridegroom (Pamela Berger), The Garden of the Finzi Continis (NYC Opera), Crisis in Queens (Guild Hall), Double Helix (Bay Street Theater), Becoming Dr. Ruth (Museum of Jewish Heritage), Camelot (Bay Street Theater), and Wonder/Wall (Bay Street Theater). She has worked on seven directing teams for The Muny, and was a directing observer on The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre in London. BFA: Carnegie Mellon, LaGuardia Arts. cameronking.org



Don Roy King (George) studied acting at Penn State and then took off 53 years to pursue a career as a television director. He retired last December after 16 seasons at the helm of NBC's Saturday Night Live. He is thrilled to be back on stage-especially this one, under the leadership of his favorite theater artist.



Jake Anderson (Daniel) is an actor and writer based in New York, where he is represented by Affinity Artists. Since graduating from Northwestern University last year (Theatre & History), he has appeared in various theatre and short film projects. Most recently, he originated several roles in the Neighborhood Theatre Project's new play, Willmar. This fall, he will appear in Effigy at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Boundless gratitude to everyone who makes this show possible. jakehanderson.com



Anna Francesca Schiavoni (Izzy) is a 20-year-old junior theatre major and music minor attending the George Washington University. She has participated in various productions at STAGES, Pierson Middle and High School, the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival (LIMTF), community theater, Southampton Cultural Center, Young Authors and Writers Project (YAWP), George Washington University Theatre Program, Manhattan Concert Productions, and Bay Street Theatre, including: The Prince of Egypt, DreamWorks Theatricals World Premiere Staged Reading (Young Miriam/Leah), Windfall (Hannah Higley u/s), Hamlet (Ophelia), Little Women the musical (Jo March), Pippin (Catherine), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Hermia), The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Hermia), Into the Woods (Little Red Riding Hood, Teeny Award-winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical), Heathers: the musical (Mrs. Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Harvey (Veta Louise Simmons, Teeny Award nominee for Best Actress in a Play), The Drowsy Chaperone (The Drowsy Chaperone), Manhattan Concert Productions' Parade (Alto Ensemble) and The Secret Garden (Soprano II Ensemble), Cabaret (Texas the Kit Kat Girl), and Anything Goes (Erma, Teeny Award nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical). Anna would like to thank her parents for all their love and support. She'd also like to thank Cameron King for giving her this opportunity to share this beautiful story.



Eli Mayer (Jeremy) is so excited to be joining this wonderful company for Indian Summer! Originally from Acton, MA. Regional: Ride The Cyclone (McCarter Theatre), Footloose (Muny), The Royal Family of Broadway (Barrington Stage). Much love to my family, friends, and this awesome cast. CCM BFA. Thank you all. IG: @elimayermaynot.



