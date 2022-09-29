Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Rapp Will Present One-Man Show at Adelphi PAC Next Month

The event is on Sunday, October 16.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Anthony Rapp Will Present One-Man Show at Adelphi PAC Next Month The New York Times best-selling memoir by Anthony Rapp, transformed into a stunning one-man show about grief, hope and triumph, will play the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sunday, October 16. Rapp is best known for his roles in RENT and Star Trek: Discovery.

The show, Anthony Rapp: Without You, backed by a five-piece band, movingly intertwines Rapp's experience as part of the original production of RENT (in which he created the role of Mark Cohen) and his shared grief about the death of composer and Adelphi alum Jonathan Larson died suddenly and his relationship with his mother, who was battling cancer during this turbulent time.

Featuring a mix of original music and songs by Larson and REM, the show is one the London Times hailed in a five-star review as, "transfixing in its truthfulness, an honest portrait of grief and growing up."

Anthony Rapp: Without You will take place at 2 p.m. in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall. Tickets start at $60, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.


