All Star Comedy Adds Two Evenings in February and April

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce two additional evenings of All Star Stand-up Comedy on Saturday, February 19, and Saturday, April 16, at 8 p.m. live and in-person at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. These two evenings of stand-up extend All Star Comedy's 12th season with Bay Street Theater, presenting some of the newest and hottest acts of the New York comedy scene. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

These two evenings are hot on the heels of the recently announced February 5 All Star Comedy show, featuring comedians Dino Vigo, Ken Krantz, and Dante Nero. On Saturday, February 19, All Star Comedy will be hosted by comedian Jamie Roberts, who will be joined by comedians Reggie Thomas and Kareem Green. On Saturday, April 16, comedians Chris Clarke , Linette Palladino, and Mike Feeny will perform. Since it began, All Star Comedy has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike, growing to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. The showcase is presented each season by New York-based comedian Joseph Vecsey. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central 's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler David Spade , and Rob Schneider , and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also producer of Netflix's The Wrong Missy, in which he stars.

Jamie Roberts is a name synonymous with many things including determined, focused, and laugh out loud funny. He possesses a persona that warms up the crowd and brings down the house. Jamie's comedic timing and ability to turn any situation humorous has made him into one of the most sought-after hosts in the New York City area. From film to the stage, Jamie is a comic's comic-you never know what he may say or do next. Jamie made his bones on the New York comedy scene as the executive producer and weekly host of the longest running Sunday show in New York called Sunday Night Live. The show created a platform where up and coming comedians could perform alongside some of the greats such as Mike Epps Marlon Wayans and a number of others who graced the Sunday Night Live stage.

Reggie (Reg) Thomas is no stranger to funny. Once it was clear that Reg wasn't going to be tall it was time to get funny. Some of his earlier inspirations include Dave Chappelle Chris Rock , and his Haitian immigrant parents. Reg's comedic talents have been commissioned by media companies such as BuzzFeed, Complex Media and Atlantic Records over the years. Whether touring with Amanda Seales (HBO Special I Be Knowin') or Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Reg is always writing. Without a doubt he is having the time of his life making sold out audiences in theaters and clubs across the country laugh. When he's not on the road you can find Reg on stage at a comedy club and working on his comedy brand and show, Productively Stoned.

As a three-time champion at Showtime at the Apollo, Kareem Green is a multi-faceted entertainer and comedian whose talents include stand-up, improv, acting and writing. Kareems relatable comedic style has earned him television appearances on BETComicView and TV-Ones Bill Bellamy 's Who's Got Jokes. Often compared to Dave Chapelle , Kareem shares a wittiness that keeps audiences in stitches throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean Islands about his experiences in foster care, summer camp programs, and having an extremely unsuccessful criminal career. As well as being an accomplished comedian, Kareem is a skilled actor and has had key roles in the movies Gold Digger Killer, Holla If I Kill You and Comedy In The Hood. His headliner appearances at colleges and comedy clubs proves Kareem is soon to be a household name. Kareem has been featured at New York's top comedy clubs, including Caroline's on Broadway, Standup New York, Gotham Comedy Club, and the Comic Strip Live. He has received national recognition in nationwide comedy competitions such as Comedy Central 's Laugh Riots and The Salem Orb Contest. In 2009, Kareem was crowned Winner of the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition and Top Finalist in NBC's Standup for Diversity. Kareem Green is, by far, a rising star!

The high-energetic styled comic with a vivid imagination comedian Chris Clarke has cemented himself as one of the most enjoyable acts working today. His first National television appearance was on the 2013 revamped Comic View hosted by Sommore. He now tours the country with veteran comedian Rob Schneider . Besides stand-up Chris has a very popular YouTube channel, where he's known as Csnacks. Tasting food/snacks from the front seat of his car. He has attracted over 40 million views on his channel. His hilarious and unique way of explaining the way different snacks tastes, landed him a national fast-food commercial for Checkers and Rally, and also a hour special on the cooking Channel called baby got snack and was a food critic judge on the Beat Bobby Flay show.

Linette Palladino has been a performer all her life. She played the French horn, sang in the choir, and acted all the way from grammar school through college. After graduating from Fordham University, it was time to fulfill her military obligation. As an officer in the US Army, Linette has deployed overseas three times. Linette's comedy draws on her life as a mom, wife, and veteran. She has performed at clubs and festivals all over the United States, and internationally. From Iceland to Hong Kong and for the troops in Iraq, Linette has seen it all. She has opened for some of America's best comics including Dave Attell and Carole Montgomery . She was recently selected as one of five nationwide finalists in the HBO Latino Stand-up Competition and has appeared on dozens of podcasts.

Mike Feeney is a New York-based comedian. His high energy and sharp wit captivate young and old audiences alike. He has been featured on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly , Barstool Sports, FOX's Laughs, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, The Chive, ABC's Right This Minute, Inside Edition, Reader's Digest, and Food Network's Restaurant Stakeout. Mike's debut album, Rage Against The Routine, premiered at number one on the iTunes Comedy Charts and number six on the Billboard Charts. His comedy videos have amassed over 65 million views across Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube. He won Best Micro Short at the Houston Comedy Film Festival and his other comedy shorts have been featured in the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival and regularly on the front page of Funny or Die.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.