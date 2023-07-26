Adam Kantor to Join Long Island Musical Theatre Festival as Special Guest

Mark your calendars for this exciting event happening soon!

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater Photo 1 Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

Adam Kantor to Join Long Island Musical Theatre Festival as Special Guest

Grammy & Emmy Award winner Adam Kantor will join Long Island Musical Theatre Festival's 2023 summer program as a guest artist. Kantor will join a long list of LIMTF guest artists, which includes Stephen Schwartz, Beth Leavel, Jeanine Tesori, Alice Ripley, Jay Armstrong Johnson and more. The 2023 advanced intensive will perform a concert production of Tick, Tick…BOOM! and a staged production of Rent – both by composer, lyricist and playwright Jonathan Larson. The intermediate intensive will perform Fame – book by José Fernandez, lyrics by Jacques Levy and music by Steve Margoshes

Adam Kantor recently completed a critically-acclaimed run of The Inheritance at The Geffen Playhouse, where he was nominated for an LA Drama Critics Circle Award.  He won an Emmy and a Grammy for his performance in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of The Band’s Visit, as well as an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance in Darling Grenadine at Roundabout Theatre Company.  Previously, on Broadway, Adam starred in Fiddler on the Roof, Next to Normal and Rent (final cast, filmed live for Sony Pictures).  Off Broadway, he starred in The Last Five Years at Second Stage Theater and Avenue Q at New World Stages.  Regional highlights include Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Noir at the Alley, as well as Barry Levinson and Sheryl Crow’s Diner at Signature Theatre. On TV he was in “Billions” on Showtime as Pununzio, and “The Good Wife” on CBS as Ezra.  He recently starred in the feature film Either Side Of Midnight, directed by Roger Spottiswoode.  Adam is a graduate of Northwestern University and the British American Dramatic Academy.  He has been a coach for The National High School Music Theatre Awards (“The Jimmy Awards”) since 2014.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

Set during the last years of New York City's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s, Fame. is the bittersweet, but ultimately inspiring, story of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of grueling artistic and academic work. With candor, humor and insight, the show explores the issues that confront many young people today.

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform a fully staged musical with a professional orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals. Its mission is to provide a program that is educational and fun while creating a safe environment for students to take risks and discover who they are as performers. 

LIMTF is a program run by the not-for-profit organization Recreational Arts, Inc. All donations are tax deductible. This year, in addition to the LIMTF programming, donations will also be delegated towards the creation of a new, expanded version of Tick, Tick…BOOM!, which will be designed by LIMTF participants in partnership with MTI. For more information, please visitClick Here

Follow LIMTF on Facebook and Instagram.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Long Island Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART Announced At Stage 74 Photo
Long Island Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART Announced At Stage 74

This weekend only come see the one of the first ever licensed productions and the Long Island Premiere of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's gorgeous musical ALICE BY HEART at Stage 74 at the SYJCC.

2
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The John W. Engeman Theater

What did our critic think of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The John W. Engeman Theatre?

3
Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater Photo
Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater

What did our critic think of GREASE at The Argyle Theater?

4
BUYER AND CELLAR to Make Fire Island Debut in August Photo
BUYER AND CELLAR to Make Fire Island Debut in August

Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience as BUYER AND CELLAR makes its highly anticipated debut on Fire Island. Starring the talented Jack Bartholet and expertly directed by Travis Greisler, this captivating performance is not to be missed. Join us as we delve into the world of BUYER AND CELLAR and its incredible cast and crew.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Performances at Culture Lab LIC
Culture Lab LIC (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Long Island Improv Comedy
Argyle Theatre (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Holiday Spectacular on Ice Starring Nancy Kerrigan!
The Gateway Playhouse (12/01-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laura
Theatre Box (7/28-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice by Heart
Stage 74 (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons 2023: A Southampton Salute to Summer Starring Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALICE’S MOST DECIDEDLY UNUSUAL ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND
Theatre Three (8/04-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (10/21-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You