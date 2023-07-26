Adam Kantor to Join Long Island Musical Theatre Festival as Special Guest

Grammy & Emmy Award winner Adam Kantor will join Long Island Musical Theatre Festival's 2023 summer program as a guest artist. Kantor will join a long list of LIMTF guest artists, which includes Stephen Schwartz, Beth Leavel, Jeanine Tesori, Alice Ripley, Jay Armstrong Johnson and more. The 2023 advanced intensive will perform a concert production of Tick, Tick…BOOM! and a staged production of Rent – both by composer, lyricist and playwright Jonathan Larson. The intermediate intensive will perform Fame – book by José Fernandez, lyrics by Jacques Levy and music by Steve Margoshes.

Adam Kantor recently completed a critically-acclaimed run of The Inheritance at The Geffen Playhouse, where he was nominated for an LA Drama Critics Circle Award. He won an Emmy and a Grammy for his performance in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of The Band’s Visit, as well as an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance in Darling Grenadine at Roundabout Theatre Company. Previously, on Broadway, Adam starred in Fiddler on the Roof, Next to Normal and Rent (final cast, filmed live for Sony Pictures). Off Broadway, he starred in The Last Five Years at Second Stage Theater and Avenue Q at New World Stages. Regional highlights include Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Noir at the Alley, as well as Barry Levinson and Sheryl Crow’s Diner at Signature Theatre. On TV he was in “Billions” on Showtime as Pununzio, and “The Good Wife” on CBS as Ezra. He recently starred in the feature film Either Side Of Midnight, directed by Roger Spottiswoode. Adam is a graduate of Northwestern University and the British American Dramatic Academy. He has been a coach for The National High School Music Theatre Awards (“The Jimmy Awards”) since 2014.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

Set during the last years of New York City's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s, Fame. is the bittersweet, but ultimately inspiring, story of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of grueling artistic and academic work. With candor, humor and insight, the show explores the issues that confront many young people today.

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform a fully staged musical with a professional orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals. Its mission is to provide a program that is educational and fun while creating a safe environment for students to take risks and discover who they are as performers.

LIMTF is a program run by the not-for-profit organization Recreational Arts, Inc. All donations are tax deductible. This year, in addition to the LIMTF programming, donations will also be delegated towards the creation of a new, expanded version of Tick, Tick…BOOM!, which will be designed by LIMTF participants in partnership with MTI. For more information, please visitClick Here.

