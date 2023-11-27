Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

A Holiday Celebration Honoring Jimmy Buffett to be Presented at Bay Street Theater

Join Sarah Conway and Joe Lauro for the holiday celebration.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

A Holiday Celebration Honoring Jimmy Buffett to be Presented at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is delighted to announce a Community Holiday Celebration & Concert with a Special Tribute to Jimmy Buffett on Monday, December 18th, at 7.30PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 18.

The night will feature performances by Sarah Conway "The Queen of Christmas" and her band The Playful Souls as well as Joe Lauro and Friends from the Hoodoo Loungers performing holiday and Jimmy Buffett favorites.

Guests are encouraged to don "Parrot Head" attire such as Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, and festive Buffettesque headgear to celebrate the epic and wonderful life of local and international treasure (and dear friend of Bay Street Theater) Jimmy Buffett!

Tickets are $20 for Adults and $10 for Kids and are available at our Box Office 11 AM - 5 PM, Tuesdays - Saturdays or 24/7 at BayStreet.org


About Sarah Conway:

Sarah Conway sings an eclectic mix of great tunes from rock to country, blues, and a dash of Gospel. She has done cabaret shows at Don't Tell Mama In NYC. On the East End, she plays with her band, The Playful Souls. During the holiday season, Sarah and The Playful Souls are known for getting everyone in the spirit with their fabulous Christmas shows- rockin' all the holiday hits at the Sag Tree Light Up, The Montauk Lighthouse Lighting, and many other events. They also do their annual epic Revel in Your Spirits Christmas Show at The Stephen Talkhouse. Rock, country, and blues- gems of Christmas songs. Everyone's favorite Christmas show.


About Joe Lauro and the Hoodoo Loungers:

The HooDoo Loungers have been lauded as the go-to party band of the East End. The electrifying group sold out their Queen of Soul—Tribute to Aretha Franklin concert as part of the 2019 Sag Harbor American Music Festival, and amazed audiences with their last Soul Spectacular performance in February 2020. This special evening will present the band digging deep into the roots of 1960s and 1970s classic Soul. In the capable hands of the HooDoo's vocalists Dawnette Darden, Marvin Joshua, and Michael Schiano, the music of Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and many others will certainly bring down the house.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.


