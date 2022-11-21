A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play Shelter Island's Historic Ram's Head Inn December 10, 2022

Vanessa Leuck, Ethan Popp and Broadway on the North Fork are bringing back their sold-out, one-man immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol To Shelter Island's historic Ram's Head Inn for one night only this holiday season.

A three-hour, exclusive experience, the audience will enjoy an elegant feast while witnessing this epic tale in an all-new telling. A favorite of locals and tourists alike, The Ram's Head Inn reopened in 2022 under the new ownership and direction of Aandrea Carter.

The premiere production at First & South Bar & Restaurant amidst COVID restrictions in December of 2020 garnered Broadway on the North Fork nine 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, including Best Play, Best Production of the Year, Best Director, Best Performer in a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical, Best Live Stream, Best Direction of a Live Stream and Best Performer in a Live Stream.

Returning in 2022 as the show's storyteller is acclaimed New England actor Scott H. Severance, who has starred as Scrooge in the national tour of the production for the last six years. Severance's regional credits include Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Harold in The Full Monty, King Triton in The Little Mermaid, and Edna in Hairspray. His film credits include "Fever Pitch" starring Drew Barrymore and "Clear History" with Larry David.

Inspired by the classic Charles Dickens' novel, A Christmas Carol features a book written by Severance with additional material by Outer Critics Circle Honoree and Drama Desk Award nominee Vanessa Leuck and Grammy, Olivier and two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp. Leuck provides the production design, and Popp directs the production.

The festive holiday celebration combines a decadent, three-course meal with one man's singular retelling of a tale he's intimately familiar with, fifty years to the day after Ebenezer Scrooge's holiday redemption.

"Since conceptualizing the idea of Broadway on the North Fork after the New York Theater industry shut down in March of 2020, and with safety at the forefront of our minds, we've been committed to finding a way to bring, year-round, high-quality theatrical entertainment to the North Fork of Long Island," producers Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp shared in a joint statement. "We're excited to partner this year with Aandrea and the team at The Ram's Head Inn, a venue known for their incredible fare and creating high-quality, themed events throughout the year, to present this elegant retelling of Dicken's classic holiday tale with Broadway on the North Fork's signature twist."

The production will be presented on December 10th, 2022, at 6:30pm. Reservations and further information are available at www.theramsheadinn.com.

Scott H. Severance (Storyteller, Book) Scott has over 400 professional credits as an actor, director, producer and playwright during his multiple award-winning career. Scott has starred as Scrooge in PerSeverance Productions' national tour of A Christmas Carol for the last six years (he also directed the show and wrote the adaptation). He has played the iconic role of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof in eight different professional productions, earning standing ovations at each turn. A resident of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, his local appearances have included Harold in The Full Monty and White Dude in The Toxic Avenger at Rochester Opera House, King Triton in The Little Mermaid at Prescott Park, Max Prince in Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Seacoast Rep, and Edna in Hairspray with Patrick Dorow Productions. A Boston area favorite for years, other roles include Major-General Stanley, King Arthur, Kris Kringle, Pseudolus, Benjamin Franklin, Oscar Madison, Don Quixote, and Nick Bottom. Film credits include "Fever Pitch" with Drew Barrymore and "Clear History" with Larry David.

Vanessa Leuck (Co-Creator, Producer, Additional Material) Vanessa is a New York City-based costume designer and producer. Some recent designs include Broadway's True Crime Obsessed (Hayes Theater), Wonderland (Tuacahn Center for the Arts), Godspell (Pittsburgh CLO), Emojiland (The Duke on 42nd Street) for which Vanessa received a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Honor and a 2020 Drama Desk Award nomination. Ms. Leuck has previously designed for Disney on Ice and the National Tour of the off-Broadway hit Disenchanted! (Starvox Entertainment). The off-Broadway production of the show garnered Vanessa a 2015 Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and her designs earned an American Theater Wing Henry Hewes Costume Design Award nomination. She has worked with Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS as a costume designer on multiple productions since 2005. In addition to her design work she has assisted on several large-scale productions including The Little Mermaid (Broadway), Ringling Brothers' Barnum and Bailey Circus, Disney Live, and Disney on Ice. As a theatrical producer, Vanessa co-produced the 2020 off-Broadway hit Emojiland and has several projects in development for the future. Vanessa is an Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts at Marymount Manhattan College. www.vanessaleuckcostumes.com

Ethan Popp (Co-Creator, Producer, Additional Material) Ethan is a Grammy Award nominated music producer and Olivier Award and two-time Tony Award nominated orchestrator whose work has been seen and heard worldwide. As music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator for Motown The Musical Ethan earned a 2013 Tony Award nomination for Best Orchestrations and a 2014 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. He has also served as music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator for the 2008 Tony Award nominated Best Musical Rock Of Ages for which he also co-produced the highly acclaimed Original Broadway Cast Recording. Ethan served as the music supervisor for the Broadway world premiere and 2016 Tony Award nominated Best Musical School of Rock, music supervisor for the Broadway premiere and 2015 Tony Award winning Best Musical Revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris. Ethan is the orchestrator of the hit Broadway musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which opened on Broadway in November 2019 which earned him a 2020 Tony Award nomination for Best Orchestrations. He recently collaborated with Glen Ballard and Alan Sylvestri as orchestrator for the highly anticipated West End stage adaptation of Back to the Future which opened in September of 2021 and is opening the Broadway World Premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire (as Music Supervisor, Arranger & Orchestrator) on December 5th, 2021. On film, his work can be heard as vocal coach for 2019 Oscar Award winner Rami Malek in 20th Century Fox's "Bohemian Rhapsody" while in 2016 his work as Music Director and Music Production Supervisor for the 20th Century Fox film, "The Greatest Showman" helped bring the 2019 Grammy Award winning soundtrack to worldwide acclaim. On television, Ethan's has served as a music producer, arranger and orchestrator on NBC/Universal's "Smash" and as composer, music producer, arranger and orchestrator on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." As a theatrical producer, he co-produced off-Broadway's highly acclaimed production of Emojiland at The Duke Theatre. www.ethanpopp.com