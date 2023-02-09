Casting and Program Announced For American Ballet Theatre at the Staller Center For The Arts This March

The 2023 Staller Center Gala features the one and only American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in their first-ever appearance at The Staller Center for the Arts and their first-ever full company appearance on Long Island. This thrilling evening of dance on March 4 at 7pm, America's National Ballet Company, AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE, will celebrate the Staller Center in a glamorous evening for their 2023 GALA.

Widely recognized as one of the most outstanding dance companies in the world, AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE remains unparalleled in size, scope, and outreach. A living national treasure since its inception in 1940, ABT annually performs for more than 300,000 people nationwide, making it the only major cultural institution to do so. In its over 80-year history, the Company has appeared in a total of 45 countries and has performed in all 50 US States. In recognition of its storied history, incredible depth, and high-caliber quality, Congress declared American Ballet Theatre as America's National Ballet Company on April 27, 2006.

Regular tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking here. Limited VIP Gala Supporter tickets remain. Click here for Gala Supporter Ticket information.

Program & Principal Casting Information

Songs of Bukovina

Christine Shevchenko, Calvin Royal III

Songs of Bukovina by Alexei Ratmansky, set to the music of Leonid Desyatnikov, explores the folk traditions of the Eastern European mountains.

Some Assembly Required

Katherine Williams, Jarod Curley

Some Assembly Required by Clark Tippet features an intimate and unconventional pas de deux that follows the arc of a relationship, exploring the moments of tension and companionship that make two into one.

ZigZag

Devon Teuscher, Cory Stearns

Luciana Paris, Blaine Hoven

Cassandra Trenary, Joo Won Ahn

ZigZag by Jessica Lang is set to songs by the legendary Tony Bennett, including a special duet with Lady Gaga.

PRINCIPAL DANCERS

Joo Won Ahn

Wonju, South Korea

Joined ABT 2014

Principal since 2020

Sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. William H. Told, Jr.

Cory Stearns

Mattituck, New York

Joined ABT 2005

Principal since 2011

Sponsored by The Mathey Family

Calvin Royal III

Tampa, Florida

Joined ABT 2010

Principal since 2020

Sponsored by Sharon Patrick

Devon Teuscher

South Burlington, Vermont

Joined ABT 2007

Principal since 2017

Sponsored by Donna Calamari

Christine Shevchenko

Odessa, Ukraine

Joined ABT 2007

Principal since 2017

Sponsored by Avery and Andrew F. Barth

Cassandra Trenary

Lawrenceville, Georgia

Joined ABT 2011

Principal since 2020

Sponsored by Amy and Gary Churgin

A Local Connection: LONG ISLAND BALLERINO - PRINCIPAL DANCER IN AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

From Seiskaya to America's National Ballet Company: Born on Long Island, Mattituck's Cory Stearns began his classical training at age five with Mme. Valia Seiskaya at the Seiskaya Ballet. At age 15, he participated in the Youth America Grand Prix and was offered a full scholarship to The Royal Ballet School in London.

Stearns joined American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in September 2004, the main Company as an apprentice in January 2005, and became a corps de ballet member in January 2006. He was appointed a Soloist in January 2009 and a Principal Dancer in January 2011.