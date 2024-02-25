Young Players to Present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS JR. Next Month

The Young Players and the Royal Theatre will bring Mary Poppins Jr. to the Stage March 7-16. Mary Poppins Jr. will be performed at the Historic Royal Theatre 111 S. Market Street in Downtown Benton, Arkansas.

Tickets may be purchased at the button below beginning the evening of February 25, 2024. It is highly recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. Availability is not guaranteed at the door.

Show dates and times as follows: March 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15th at 7:00 p.m. with Matinee performances on March 9, 10, and 16th.

Umbrella Cast will perform Friday night March 8, Saturday night March 9, Thursday night March 14, and Saturday March 16.

Kite cast will perform Thursday night March 7, Saturday matinee March 9, Sunday matinee March 10, and Friday night March 15 at 2 p.m.

Kite Cast: Abby Grace Neufer as Mary Poppins, Macy McGinty as Jane, Jonah Wayne as Michael, Haddie Hinson as Bert, Skylar Fairley as Winifred

Umbrella Cast: Maggie Kennedy as Mary Poppins, Dawson Claire Jones as Jane, Gus Howell as Michael, Jax Judd as Bert, Sarah Nuss as Winifred

Both Casts: Thomas Duch as George, Lucy Farmer as Mrs. Brill, Andy Curtis as Robertson AY, Kate Tribble as Mrs. Corry, Caroline Hartsell as Miss Andrew, Addie Maisen as Bird Woman, Lawsynn Swanner as Katie Nanna/Policeman, Lizzie Glover as Neleus/Swing, Avery Thornton as Ms. Smythe, Violet Winters as the Chairman/Chimney Sweep, Carter Smith as Von Hussler, Addie Ashcraft as Mr. Northbrook, Logan McGrew as Messenger/Chimney Sweep. Other Chimney Sweeps include Cambry Eakin, Marie Duch, Emma Leek, Taylor Ann Pitts, and Spencer Forga who also serves as dance captain. Honeybees are Callie Crow, Piper Abbott, Aubree Reed, and Abbott Turner. Ensemble members include Dawson Robinson, Laurin Smith, Charlotte Holman, and Delilah Culver. The flower chorus includes Joy Curtis and Bentley Leek.

The production is directed By Lauren Lisowe, and features Music Direction by Heidi McCartney and Choreography by Amelia Lisowe. Produced by Daphne Shoppach and Lauren Lisowe. Stage Manager is Bonnie Maisen.

The creative team is assisted by: Braden Lisowe as assistant director, Reagan McCartney as assistant music director, and Seth Nuss as assistant stage manager, all Young Player mentors for the show as well.

About Mary Poppins, Jr.

Your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure based on the award-winning Broadway musical and classic Walt Disney film at the Royal Theatre March 7-16, 2024.

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellows

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles & Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins JR is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway Junior musical!

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

Tickets

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8 Grade 12th and below.

Questions regarding accessible seating should be directed to trtboxoffice@gmail.com.

The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days.