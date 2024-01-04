Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Arkansas! Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, The Studio Theatre, Theatre Squared and more take home wins.
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Angela Bloodworth-Collier, Bob Bidewell, & Caelon Colbert - CAST PARTY CABARET - The Studio Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Moriah Patterson - CABARET - The Studio Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony McBride - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock
Best Dance Production
CABARET - The Studio Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Brandon Box-Higdem - RENT - Argenta Community Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Satia Spencer - ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater
Best Ensemble
DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Christian Waldron - RENT - Argenta Community Theater
Best Musical
RENT - Argenta Community Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Jackson McGinnis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Delta Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Mary Margaret Fish - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
Best Play
YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg Warner - CABARET - The Studio Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
LaDarius Jamerson - RENT - Argenta Community Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Almanya Narula - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
Videos
|Aladdin
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (3/26-3/31)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
|Chicago
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (7/10-7/27)
|26 Pebbles
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (5/29-6/08)
|Romeo & Juliet
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (4/10-4/20)
|Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
|What the Constitution Means to Me
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (9/11-9/21)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (4/16-4/21)
|Beauty and the Beast
Jackson County Community Theatre (5/03-5/05)
|Spring Awakening
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (3/06-3/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You