Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Angela Bloodworth-Collier, Bob Bidewell, & Caelon Colbert - CAST PARTY CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Moriah Patterson - CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony McBride - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock

Best Dance Production

CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Brandon Box-Higdem - RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Satia Spencer - ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater

Best Ensemble

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Christian Waldron - RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best Musical

RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Jackson McGinnis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Delta Arts

Best Performer In A Play

Mary Margaret Fish - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Play

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Greg Warner - CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

LaDarius Jamerson - RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Almanya Narula - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre