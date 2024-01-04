Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Arkansas! Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, The Studio Theatre, Theatre Squared and more take home wins.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Arkansas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Arkansas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 2 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Argenta Community Theatre Photo 3 Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Argenta Community Theatre
Review: TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center brings the essence of the Queen of Rock Photo 4 Review: TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center brings the essence of the Queen of Rock to NWA

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Angela Bloodworth-Collier, Bob Bidewell, & Caelon Colbert - CAST PARTY CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Moriah Patterson - CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony McBride - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock

Best Dance Production
CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Brandon Box-Higdem - RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Satia Spencer - ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater

Best Ensemble
DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Christian Waldron - RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best Musical
RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
Jackson McGinnis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Delta Arts

Best Performer In A Play
Mary Margaret Fish - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Play
YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg Warner - CABARET - The Studio Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
LaDarius Jamerson - RENT - Argenta Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Almanya Narula - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
Review: WHOS HOLIDAY is a Central Arkansas Tradition at The Studio Theatre Photo
Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY is a Central Arkansas Tradition at The Studio Theatre

This is my second time seeing this comedy, and I fell in love with Burbank all over again. Her comedic timing and crowd handling was pro level.

2
Review: RYAN AND SHARPES CHRISTMAS THINGY at TCs Midtown Grill Photo
Review: RYAN AND SHARPE'S CHRISTMAS THINGY at TCs Midtown Grill

What did our critic think of RYAN AND SHARPE'S CHRISTMAS THINGY at TCs Midtown Grill?

3
Review: EURYDICE at Morrilton High School Photo
Review: EURYDICE at Morrilton High School

What did our critic think of EURYDICE at Morrilton High School?

4
Young Players Second Stage to Present FOOTLOOSE at The Royal Theatre Photo
Young Players Second Stage to Present FOOTLOOSE at The Royal Theatre

The Historic Royal Theatre will bring FOOTLOOSE to the stage in 2024, performed by the Young Players Second Stage.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; Voting Ends 12/31Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Pittsburgh Awards; Voting Ends 12/31Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Pittsburgh Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Salt Lake City Awards; Voting Ends 12/31Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Salt Lake City Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
Aladdin in Arkansas Aladdin
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Arkansas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Robinson Center Music Hall (8/02-8/04)
Chicago in Arkansas Chicago
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (7/10-7/27)
26 Pebbles in Arkansas 26 Pebbles
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (5/29-6/08)
Romeo & Juliet in Arkansas Romeo & Juliet
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (4/10-4/20)
Company in Arkansas Company
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (2/20-2/25)
What the Constitution Means to Me in Arkansas What the Constitution Means to Me
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (9/11-9/21)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Arkansas To Kill a Mockingbird
Walton Arts Center [Baum Walker Hall] (4/16-4/21)
Beauty and the Beast in Arkansas Beauty and the Beast
Jackson County Community Theatre (5/03-5/05)
Spring Awakening in Arkansas Spring Awakening
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (3/06-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You