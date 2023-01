Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Lindsey Collins - RAZZLE DAZZLE: THE SHOW MUST GO ON - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas



Runners-Up: Taijee Bunch - CAST PARTY CABARET - Studio Theatre, Caelon Colbert - CAST PARTY CABARET - Studio Theatre, Christi Day - A NIGHT OF BROADWAY - The Pocket Community Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tanya Simpson - ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas



Runners-Up: Brian Earles & Christen Pitts - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre, Amelia Lisowe and Reagan McCartney - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Royal Theater, Brian Earles - KINKY BOOTS - Studio Theatre Little Rock

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Katy White - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Shelly Hall - MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater, Lauren Lisowe - MADAGASCAR, JUNIOR - The Royal Theatre, Pam Holcomb - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Brandon Box-Higdem - MEMPHIS - Argenta Community THEATER



Runners-Up: Lindsey Collins & Joel Anderson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Bob Bidewell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theater, Vincent Insalaco - SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Steven Frye - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Ben Grimes - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre, Jonathan Hoover - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Tony Clay - NOISES OFF - Royal Theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater



Runners-Up: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse, ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Dena Kimberling - MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater



Runners-Up: Lindsey Collins - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas, Justin Pike - KINKY BOOTS - Studio Theater Little Rock, Justin Pike - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Studio Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Faron Wilson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas



Runners-Up: Bob Bidewell - MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre, Bevan Keating - SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre, Kristen La Madrid - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater



Runners-Up: ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse, KINKY BOOTS - The Studio Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: DESIGNING WOMEN - Arkansas Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas, ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county community center, IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - TheatreSquared

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Satia Spencer - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater



Runners-Up: Quinton Sanders - SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse, Craig Wilson - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre, Celeste Alexander - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Asher Patten - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Cassie Renee Bennett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, Keller Montgomery - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, Briar Thompson - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas

Best Play

Winner: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: THE OUTSIDERS - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas, OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater, ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county community theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Seth Fish - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Brandon Box-Higdem - MEMPHIS - Argenta Community THEATER, Jonathan Hoover - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Crystal Jennings - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Faron Wilson - ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas



Runners-Up: Michael Costagliola - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Amos Cochran - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre, Stephen Jones - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Braden Lisowe - DESCENDANTS - Studio Theatre



Runners-Up: Bethany Gere - ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Taijee Bunch - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater, Brian Earles - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Kaleb Hughes - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas



Runners-Up: Laura Grimes - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater, Kasey Rowland - CINDERELLA - Arts and science center for southwest Arkansas, Ben Barham - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas



Runners-Up: SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse, MADAGASCAR - The Royal Theatre, THE WIZARD OF OZ - Argenta Community Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Argenta Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, The Studio Theatre