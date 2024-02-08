Video: Learn More About ALICE'S WONDERLAND at South Coast Rep

On stage through February 2th, 2024.
Learn all about the story behind Alice's Wonderland at South Coast Rep in an all new video.
Once the beat drops in Wonderland, you can’t help but join the party! In this pop and hip-hop musical inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic, Alice is a brilliant, passionate teen who dreams of making the world better by creating a video game called “Wonderland.”
When a virus shuts it down, Rabbit pops from her screen asking for help and Alice leaps into the virtual world for an unforgettable adventure.
To save Wonderland, she must level up and up and up, until she confronts the ruthlessly ambitious Queen of Hearts. Alice's Wonderland book, music and lyrics by Julia Riew and J. Quinton Johnson conceived by Linda Chichester and David Coffman directed by Rob Salas.
