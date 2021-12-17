Tickets On Sale for DESIGNING WOMEN at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced that single tickets are on sale for Designing Women, running Tues-Sun, January 18 through February 6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling The Rep's Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Tickets range from $25-$65.



A world-premiere comedy from the creators of the smash-hit television series, Designing Women brings Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene into our current age. It's 2020, and the ladies of Sugarbaker's design firm are as hilarious as ever, responding to their own differences and to the insanity of the world around them. With the same whip-smart and unmistakably Southern brand of humor, this new play proves that nothing unites us like laughter.

From the New York Times - September, 2021:

"Set in Atlanta, and centered on a quartet of mouthy women who orbit an interior design firm, [the original Designing Women TV series] combined feminist politics with click-clack comedy rhythms, celebrating the New South with wit and pluck and shoulder pads ... The show wrapped in 1993. Prime time and popular culture moved on. But friends and fans would often ask [series creator and playwright] Bloodworth-Thomason what Julia, the outspoken founder of the design firm, played by Dixie Carter, might say about same-sex marriage or the #MeToo movement or the election of Donald J. Trump to the presidency. More recently, Bloodworth-Thomason began to think about answers. Those answers coalesced into a two-act comedy, Designing Women."

Performances run January 18 through February 6, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org.



At all performances, all patrons will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the event, or patrons may volunteer their proof of vaccination with the final vaccine dated at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Either a physical copy or photo of a physical card/test result will be accepted. All patrons will be required to wear masks while in the building, except while actively eating or drinking concessions.



Designing Women is written by L. Bloodworth Thomason and directed by Harry Thomason. Designing Women is a co-production with TheatreSquared. The production is sponsored by Chip and Cindy Murphy, as well as Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC. Also sponsored by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, DataMax, Inc, Rose Law Firm, Stella Boyle Smith Charitable Trust, BKD CPAs and Advisors, and Friday, Eldredge, & Clark, LLP.



Tickets to Design Women can be purchased individually or in a season subscription, on sale now.

SUBSCRIPTIONS TO THE REP'S SPRING '22 SEASON ARE ON SALE NOW:



Curtain up. Light the lights. The Rep's Spring '22 Season is here.

Designing Women - January 18 - February 6

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play - March 1-20

Into The Woods - April 19 - May 8

More information about the Spring '22 Season and season subscriptions can be found online at www.TheRep.org. Subscriptions can be purchased online or by calling our Box Office at (501) 378-0405.