THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to the Studio Theatre Next Week

Performances run February 3 - 13, 2022.

Jan. 28, 2022 Â 
THE STUDIO THEATRE presents The Play That Goes Wrong, running February 3 - 13, 2022.

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes this smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Tickets on CentralArkansasTickets.com are $25.00.


