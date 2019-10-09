THE AWESOME 80s PROM comes to the Studio Theatre October 10 - 12, 2019.

Tickets are $10.00 for general admission.

There are no assigned seats at The Studio Theatre.

The box office will open at 7:00pm on these performance dates.

Tickets may be purchased at www.centralarkansastickets.com.

The Awesome 80s Prom is performed in one act with no intermission

The show is a fully interactive experience that lives as a museum to the 1980s.

Patrons are encouraged (but not required) to come dressed in their best 1980s attire.

The Show ran for four years Off Broadway in New York City.

The Awesome 80s Prom is a brand-new blast-from-the-past dance party in the style of Tony 'n Tina's Wedding and The Donkey Show, set at Wanaget High's Senior Prom...in 1989! All of your favorite characters from your favorite '80s movies are at THE PROM. From the Captain of the Football Team to the Asian Exchange Student, from the Geek to the hottie Head Cheerleader, they're all competing for Prom King and Queen. And just like on American Idol, the audience decides who wins! Travel back in time and join the breakdance circle, or just sit back and watch the '80s drama unfold.

Written by Ken Davenport & The Class of '89

Presented by The Studio Theatre Events & Outreach Committee





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You