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SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Tickets On Sale Now at Arkansas Rep

Christopher Campbell will direct and choreograph the Stephen Sondheim revue, featuring Hughey, Kondo, Jennifer Jackson and Juwon Tyrel Perry.

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SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Tickets On Sale Now at Arkansas Rep

Arkansas Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for Side by Side by Sondheim, the final production of its 2026 SummerStage season, running September 9-20.

The production will feature David Hughey, Jennifer Jackson, Juwon Tyrel Perry and Marina Kondo performing selections from the work of Stephen Sondheim. Christopher Campbell will direct and choreograph.

Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Gypsy, West Side Story and more, Side by Side by Sondheim brings together highlights from Sondheim's career in a musical revue combining performances with anecdotes, commentary and stories about the creation of the songs.

Meet the Cast

David Hughey makes his Arkansas Repertory Theatre debut following Broadway appearances in MJ The Musical, Camelot, Waitress and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. He has also appeared in Grace The Musical at Ford's Theatre and MJ – Das Michael Jackson Musical in Hamburg, Germany. His television credits include FBI: Most Wanted, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Lincoln Rhyme.

Jennifer Jackson will also make her Arkansas Rep debut. Her recent credits include Come From Away at Nashville Repertory Theatre, The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre, POTUS at Winnipesaukee Playhouse and The Prom. Her additional stage credits include Mama in A Raisin in the Sun and Joanne in Rent.

Arkansas native Juwon Tyrel Perry has performed with Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Marriott Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre and Court Theatre. Perry has also built an online audience through his cinematic reinterpretations of songs, which have garnered millions of views across social media.

Marina Kondo's credits include Road Show at New York City Center, A Little Night Music with Alexander Gemignani, Company and KPOP on Broadway, and Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater. She has also appeared in the national tours of Disney's Frozen and Lincoln Center's The King & I, as well as HBO's Succession. Kondo worked with Sondheim on New York City Center's revival of Road Show.

Creative Team

Campbell will direct and choreograph the production, with Jason Yarcho serving as music director and providing additional arrangements.

The creative team also includes André de Castro as scenic designer, Michael Ciaramitaro as Costume Designer, Faith Spencer as lighting designer, Michael Costagliola as sound designer, Jenea Jordan as wig and hair designer and Luisa Ann Torres as production stage manager.

About Side by Side by Sondheim

Originally created in the 1970s, Side by Side by Sondheim celebrates the music and lyrics of Sondheim alongside work he created with collaborators including Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers and Jule Styne.

The revue features songs from some of the composer's best-known works, including Company, Follies and A Little Night Music, as well as shows for which he contributed lyrics, including West Side Story and Gypsy.

Sondheim's career spanned more than six decades and included eight Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His works as composer and lyricist also include Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and Passion.

Pay-What-You-Can Performances

The Rep will offer Pay-What-You-Can preview performances on Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10.

Tickets for both performances must be purchased in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. on September 9. A total of 100 tickets will be available across the two performances, limited to two per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Performance Schedule

Side by Side by Sondheim will run September 9-20. Performances will take place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $25-$70, with discounts available for seniors, students, educators and active military personnel.

Tickets and More Information

Click Here to Get Tickets
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