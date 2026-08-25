Review: GUYS & DOLLS at The Royal Theatre in Benton

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The Royal Theatre in Benton rolled the dice on one of Broadway’s most beloved classics with Guys and Dolls, which ran August 13-23, and what a fun way to close out the summer! Directed by Matthew Burns, with Music Direction by Lexie Ellis and choreography by Reagan Turbyfill, this production brought gamblers, showgirls, missionaries, and plenty of romantic complications to the Royal stage.

And the gambling started before the show even began! Sa'Teh Abdul as Nathan Detroit, Darren Winkler as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, and Tony Clay as Benny Southstreet were already out among the audience playing craps and pulling unsuspecting theatergoers into their schemes. Somehow, I ended up playing my very first game of craps—and I WON! Naturally, I made those gamblers pay up. I was feeling pretty proud of myself, too, until those no-good, lousy dice players came back and STOLE MY MONEY! The nerve! It was hilarious, and I absolutely loved that they were already in character and immersing us in the world of Guys and Dolls before we ever reached the opening number. It immediately set the playful tone for the evening and let us know we weren't merely watching the gamblers, we were about to become part of their world.

Set in that colorful world (literally and figuratively), Guys and Dolls follows gambler Nathan Detroit, played by Abdul, who is desperately trying to find a location for his infamous floating crap game while also trying to avoid marrying his longtime fiancée, Miss Adelaide, played by Skyla Conger. Meanwhile, high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson, played by Chase Albaugh, accepts a bet that he can convince the very proper missionary Sarah Brown, played by Emma Guill, to travel with him to Havana. Of course, romance has a way of ruining even the best-laid bets, and before long, both couples find themselves trying to figure out whether love is worth taking the ultimate gamble.

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls is packed with Broadway standards. “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Guys and Dolls” are just a few of the songs that have helped make this show a musical theatre favorite for generations.

“Fugue for Tinhorns,” is one of my favorite songs in the show, and Winkler as Nicely-Nicely, Clay as Benny, and William Woffard as Rusty Charlie do a great job setting the mood for the story as the three gamblers enthusiastically debate which horse is going to win. Their overlapping vocals, distinct personalities, and absolute confidence in their picks immediately establish the gambling culture that drives so much of the story.

And let me tell you—the singing in this production was AMAZING! Under Ellis' musical direction, this cast didn't simply sing Frank Loesser's iconic score; they embraced their characters through their singing. Every number felt like an extension of the person performing it, and each performer leaned into the bold personalities and theatrical flair of these unforgettable characters.

At the center of the romantic action are Albaugh and Guill as Sky and Sarah. Sky begins the story confident that practically anything and anyone can be won with the right wager, while Sarah is firmly planted on the opposite side of his world. Watching these two characters slowly discover that their first impressions may not tell the entire story gives the musical much of its sweetness. Albaugh brings the necessary confidence and swagger to Sky, while Guill gives Sarah a sincerity that makes her transformation throughout the evening enjoyable to watch. Their vocals also allow us to hear their characters changing as their feelings for one another grow.

Then there are Abdul and Conger as Nathan and Adelaide, whose relationship is an entirely different kind of romantic adventure. After being engaged for 14 years, Adelaide has every reason to be frustrated, and Conger gets to embrace all of the wonderful comedy that comes with a woman who is completely devoted to a man who simply cannot seem to make it to the altar. Abdul has plenty of fun with Nathan's constant scrambling as he tries to keep his gambling operation going while also keeping Adelaide happy.

Conger's vocal talent especially shines alongside Abdul in “Sue Me.” By this point, Adelaide has had enough of Nathan's excuses, and Conger pours years of frustration, devotion, exasperation, and love into the number. Abdul's Nathan knows exactly who he is and practically invites Adelaide to be furious with him, while Conger's Adelaide knows exactly who he is and loves the no-good gambler anyway. Their back-and-forth is funny and wonderfully character-driven.

However, despite Guys and Dolls revolving around the romances of Sky and Sarah and Nathan and Adelaide, my favorite couple of the evening wasn't romantic at all—it was Nicely-Nicely and Benny! Winkler and Clay have a delightful buddy bromance that became one of my favorite things to watch throughout the production. Their playfulness was so much fun, and I especially loved watching them in between scenes, when they were still interacting, reacting, and carrying on even when the main action wasn't necessarily focused on them. After they stole my gambling winnings before the show, I probably shouldn't have been rooting for these two, but I absolutely was!

Winkler also gets his chance to really take command of the stage as Nicely-Nicely with “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” one of the most recognizable and entertaining numbers in the entire musical. Clay's Benny is a perfect partner in crime for him throughout the story, and together they help keep Nathan's underground world buzzing with personality.

Burns keeps the production moving while allowing the larger-than-life personalities of these characters to shine. Guys and Dolls needs that playful balance between comedy and romance, and this cast embraces the silliness of the story while still giving us couples we can celebrate.

Once again, The Royal Theatre continues to demonstrate why community theatre is thriving in Central Arkansas. This was a charming production, and I can't wait to see what's next. For more information about this historic theatre and its inhabitants, visit their website at https://www.theroyaltheatre.org.

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