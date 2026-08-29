Review: HAMILTON at Robinson Center in Little Rock
The Broadway revolution returns to Little Rock through August 30
There are Broadway musicals, and then there is Hamilton. Even more than a decade after Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary musical became a cultural phenomenon, there is still something incredibly exciting about hearing those opening notes and watching Alexander Hamilton step forward as the company asks the question we already know the answer to: “What’s your name, man?”
Thanks to Deana McCormick and the wonderful folks at Celebrity Attractions, Central Arkansas audiences once again have the opportunity to experience one of the biggest theatrical productions of our generation without leaving Little Rock. Hamilton has taken over Robinson Center for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 30, and Arkansas theatre lovers are definitely not throwing away their shot to see it.
Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton follows the ambitious immigrant from his arrival in New York through the American Revolution, his rise within George Washington’s inner circle, his complicated personal life, his political battles with Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, and ultimately the duel that ends his life. Miranda tells that history through a thrilling mixture of hip-hop, rap, R&B, jazz, and traditional musical theatre, transforming names we learned in history class into complicated, passionate, and often very messy human beings.
Of course, Hamilton has accumulated quite the résumé since taking Broadway by storm. With book, music, and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, the musical earned 11 Tony Awards as well as a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
And yet, no matter how many times you have listened to the cast recording or watched the filmed Broadway production, Hamilton is a completely different animal when you experience it live.
The touring company currently visiting Little Rock is loaded with talent. Tyler Fauntleroy leads the revolution as Alexander Hamilton, with Deon’te Goodman as Aaron Burr, Marja Harmon as Angelica Schuyler, Lila Soto as Eliza Schuyler, Auston Henderson as George Washington, Christian Magby as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Eddie Ortega as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, León Tak as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Nadina Hassan as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Matt Bittner as King George III.
Fauntleroy has the enormous task of taking on one of modern musical theatre’s most recognizable roles, and he commands the stage with the confidence and relentless drive the character requires. Hamilton rarely seems capable of standing still (physically or intellectually) and Fauntleroy captures that hunger to accomplish something great before time runs out. Whether he is the young revolutionary determined to make his mark or the older Hamilton watching his personal and political decisions come crashing down around him, Fauntleroy keeps the audience invested in the man behind the legend.
Opposite him, Goodman’s Burr provides the perfect counterweight. Hamilton charges forward while Burr calculates. Hamilton speaks before thinking while Burr waits for the right opportunity. That tension drives the entire musical, and Goodman allows the frustration to build until “The Room Where It Happens,” when Burr finally unleashes everything he has been holding back. It remains one of the show’s great theatrical numbers, and seeing the choreography explode across the Robinson Center stage is exhilarating.
The Schuyler sisters bring another dimension to the story, with Harmon as Angelica and Sierra Lai Barnett stepping into the role of Eliza Hamilton for the performance I attended. Lily Soto normally plays Eliza on the North American tour, but Barnett, one of the production’s swings, took on the role at Robinson Center and gave me absolutely no reason to feel like I was missing anything. Barnett beautifully takes Eliza from the giddy young woman falling completely in love with Hamilton to the wife who must endure the consequences of his ambition, infidelity, and relentless determination to control his legacy. And then there is “Burn.” This is Eliza’s moment, and Barnett makes it count. After spending so much of the musical supporting Hamilton and his ambitions, Eliza finally takes control of her own story, and Barnett brings both vulnerability and strength to the number. The people sitting beside me said you wouldn't have guessed that she was a swing. She did a wonderful job.
Then there is King George III, who may have considerably less stage time than many of the other characters but knows exactly how to make the most of every second. Bittner gleefully embraces the delicious absurdity of “You’ll Be Back,” giving the audience a wonderfully ridiculous break from revolution, political maneuvering, and heartbreak. There is something about King George slowly making his way onto that stage that immediately gets a reaction from a Hamilton audience.
And speaking of reactions, I had almost as much fun watching the teenager sitting next to me as I did watching some of the action onstage. She clearly had starry-heart eyes throughout the entire performance, and I absolutely loved her enthusiasm. When King George appeared and she screamed out that she loved him, I couldn’t help but laugh. That kind of unfiltered excitement is one of my favorite things about live theatre. Hamilton has been a phenomenon for more than a decade, yet here was a young fan completely caught up in every moment, reminding me that a great musical can continue finding enthusiastic new audiences generation after generation.
One of my favorite elements of Hamilton continues to be the double casting. Watching Lafayette transform into Jefferson or Laurens become Philip Hamilton is not merely clever casting, it helps connect generations of the story. Christian Magby particularly gets to have fun with the enormous contrast between Lafayette and Jefferson. After intermission, when Magby makes his grand entrance as Jefferson for “What’d I Miss,” the crowd went absolutely nuts! You could feel the energy in Robinson Center shoot up as he strutted onto the stage with a completely different swagger from the Lafayette we had watched in Act I. Magby clearly knows how to work that entrance, and the audience was more than ready to welcome him.
And then there is the ensemble. They are everywhere, and they are phenomenal.
The ensemble is the pulse of Hamilton, constantly moving the story forward through Blankenbuehler’s intricate choreography. They become soldiers, citizens, partygoers, politicians, and storytellers, sometimes manipulating furniture and props and sometimes simply using movement to direct our eyes exactly where they need to go. Even when the principal characters command center stage, there is often another layer of storytelling happening around them. It is worth occasionally pulling your eyes away from the leads just to appreciate everything the ensemble is doing.
And I have to give major praise to the orchestra, led by Conductor Emmanuel Schvartzman, with Austin Deadman serving as Associate Music Director, because they were amazingly perfect. Musically, I heard no difference between listening to the score on a recording and hearing it performed live; the precision was that impressive. But live, the orchestra adds something a recording simply cannot duplicate. They make an already massive show somehow feel even bigger.
The music surrounds the action, drives the energy, heightens the emotion, and gives those familiar songs an extra punch that you can feel throughout Robinson Center. With a score that moves as quickly and demands as much stylistic versatility as Hamilton, Schvartzman, Deadman, and the entire orchestra deserve tremendous applause for the incredible musicianship they bring to this production.
The physical production remains stunning in its deceptive simplicity. David Korins’ towering wooden scenic design immediately transports the audience into Hamilton’s world, while the famous turntable becomes an essential storytelling device rather than merely a theatrical trick. Howell Binkley’s lighting design shapes the emotional temperature of each scene, and Paul Tazewell’s costumes beautifully combine period influences with the contemporary energy that defines the musical.
As we were leaving, my friend summed up the quality of this production perfectly when he said he couldn’t imagine seeing Hamilton on Broadway and it being any better than what we had just watched at Robinson Center. I have to agree. This company delivers the kind of performance that makes you forget you are watching a touring production. The talent, musicianship, choreography, technical elements, and sheer energy are Broadway caliber from beginning to end.
Hamilton has been called revolutionary so many times that the word almost seems obligatory when discussing it, but experiencing the music, movement, humor, heartbreak, and storytelling live reminds you exactly why that description stuck in the first place. History may have its eyes on Alexander Hamilton, but through August 30, Little Rock’s eyes are firmly on the Robinson Center stage. And if you have been waiting for your shot to see Hamilton live, don’t throw it away. For more information, visit Celebrity Attractions website at celebrityattractions.com.
US Tour Cast
Alexander Hamilton
Tyler Fauntleroy
Aaron Burr
Deon’te Goodman
Angelica Schuyler
Marja Harmon
Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds
Nadina Hassan
George Washington
Auston Henderson
King George III
Matt Bittner
Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson
Christian Magby
Hercules Mulligan/James Madison
Eddie Ortega
Eliza Hamilton
Lily Soto
John Laurens/Philip Hamilton
León Tak
Ensemble: Miriam Ali, Jack Bianchi, Alyssa Carol, Jasmine Clark, Alex Dorf, Hayley Dorling, Andre Malcolm, Tyler McKenzie, Aisha Sougou, Oscar Whitney, Jr.
Swing/Dance Captain
Lexi Garcia-Toye, Kevin Murakami
Swing: Sierra Lai Barnett, Taylor Broadard, Terrance Martin, Daniel Thimm, Wesley Valdez
Standby: Elvie Ellis, Amanda Simone Lee, Michael Natt, Tevae Vontrell Shoels
Creative Team
Book, Music, & Lyrics
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Director
Thomas Kail
Choreographer
Andy Blankenbuehler
Orchestrations / Co-Arranger
Alex Lacamoire
Author of the book “Alexander Hamilton”
Ron Chernow
Scenic Design
David Korins
Costume Design
Paul Tazewell
Lighting Design
Howell Binkley
Sound Design
Nevin Steinberg
Hair and Wig Design
Charles G. LaPointe
Music Coordinators
Michael Keller and Michael Aarons
Music Director/Conductor
Emmanuel Schvartzman
Synthesizer & Drum Programmer
Randy Cohen
Associate Music Supervisor
Matt Gallagher
Technical Supervision
Hudson Theatrical Associates
Associate & Supervising Director
Patrick Vassel
Resident Director
Ashley Brooke Monroe
Associate & Supervising Choreographer
Stephanie Klemons
Supervising Choreographer
Michael Mindlin
Executive Producer
Maggie Brohn
Production Supervisor
J. Philip Bassett
Production Supervisor
Amber White
Production Stage Manager
Eric H. Mayer
Assistant Stage Manager
Anthony CeFala
Assistant Stage Manager
Hollis Duggans-Queenss
Casting
The Telsey Office
Bethany Knox, CSA
Marketing & Communications
Laura Matalon
Marketing & Communications
John Gilmour, Gabriella Godinez
Company Manager
Jason Pelusio
Associate Company Manager
Ariana Garcia
Tour Booking Agency
The Booking Group
General Management
Baseline Theatrical
Producer
Jeffrey Seller
Producer
Sander Jacobs
Producer
Jill Furman
Producer
The Public Theater
ORCHESTRA
Conductor/Keyboard 1
Emmanuel Schvartzman
Associate Music Director/Keyboard 2
Austin Deadman
Drums
Jeffrey Roberts
Percussion
Tommy Hartman
Bass
Crissy Martinez
Concertmaster/Violin 1
Jessica Wiersma
Guitar
Schuyler McFadden
Violin 2
Sage West
Violin/Viola
Leslie DeShazor
Cello
Magalí Toy
Music Associate
Randy Deadman
Ableton Programmer
Scott Wasserman
Synthesizer and Drum Programming
Randy Cohen
CREW
Associate Scenic Designer
Rod Lemmond
Associate Costume Designer
Angela Kahler
Assistant Costume Designers
Jen Raskopf, Kim Sorenson, Kara Branch
Associate Lighting Designer
Ryan O’Gara
Assistant Lighting Designer
Joel Britt
Light Programmer
David Arch
Howell Binkley Fellow
Jessica Drayton
Associate Sound Designer
Jason Crystal
Assistant Sound Designer
Connor Wang
Production Hair Supervisor/Associate Wig and Hair Designer
Rachael Geier
Production Manager
Bridget Van Dyke
Production Carpenter
Andrew Sullivan
Advance Carpenters
Corey Krolikowski, Otis Renegar, Jeffrey Sharratt, John Wilson
Move Carpenter
Tony Ball
Load Out Carpenter
Nellie Sanderson
Truck Czar
Jamie Allspaugh
Head Carpenter
Alden Corey
Automation/Assistant Carpenter
Steven Ball
Production Electrician
James J. Fedigan
Associate Production Electrician
Christopher Robinson
Advance Electricians
Trevor Maynard, Apon Nichols
Load Out Electrician
Jessica Kohn
Head Electrician
Jeff “Swing” Holtz
Lead Spot
Rachel Juozapaitis
Swing Electrician
Ann Roche
Production Props Supervisor
Denise J. Grillo
Head Props
Mike Eickmeyer
Assistant Props
Andrew Iverson
Production Sound
Nick Borisjuk
Advance Sound
Chad Parsley, Eric Ramsquist
Load Out Sound
Kelly Schmidt
Head Sound Engineer
Jason DeJardin
Assistant Sound
Joshua Boatman
Production Wardobe Supervisor
Scott Westervelt
Advance Wardrobe
Lizz Hirons
Wardrobe Supervisor
Michelle Cross
Assistant Wardrobe
Amber Davis
Production Stitcher
Christine Barringer-King
Hair Supervisor
Kelly Flanagan
Hair Supervisor
Camille White
Crew Swing
Kellie DeJardin
NeuroTour Physical Therapist
Emalee Johnson, MS, ATC, LAT
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