Review: HAMILTON at Robinson Center in Little Rock

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There are Broadway musicals, and then there is Hamilton. Even more than a decade after Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary musical became a cultural phenomenon, there is still something incredibly exciting about hearing those opening notes and watching Alexander Hamilton step forward as the company asks the question we already know the answer to: “What’s your name, man?”

Thanks to Deana McCormick and the wonderful folks at Celebrity Attractions, Central Arkansas audiences once again have the opportunity to experience one of the biggest theatrical productions of our generation without leaving Little Rock. Hamilton has taken over Robinson Center for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 30, and Arkansas theatre lovers are definitely not throwing away their shot to see it.

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton follows the ambitious immigrant from his arrival in New York through the American Revolution, his rise within George Washington’s inner circle, his complicated personal life, his political battles with Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, and ultimately the duel that ends his life. Miranda tells that history through a thrilling mixture of hip-hop, rap, R&B, jazz, and traditional musical theatre, transforming names we learned in history class into complicated, passionate, and often very messy human beings.

Of course, Hamilton has accumulated quite the résumé since taking Broadway by storm. With book, music, and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, the musical earned 11 Tony Awards as well as a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tyler Fauntleroy and Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2024

And yet, no matter how many times you have listened to the cast recording or watched the filmed Broadway production, Hamilton is a completely different animal when you experience it live.

The touring company currently visiting Little Rock is loaded with talent. Tyler Fauntleroy leads the revolution as Alexander Hamilton, with Deon’te Goodman as Aaron Burr, Marja Harmon as Angelica Schuyler, Lila Soto as Eliza Schuyler, Auston Henderson as George Washington, Christian Magby as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Eddie Ortega as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, León Tak as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Nadina Hassan as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Matt Bittner as King George III.

Fauntleroy has the enormous task of taking on one of modern musical theatre’s most recognizable roles, and he commands the stage with the confidence and relentless drive the character requires. Hamilton rarely seems capable of standing still (physically or intellectually) and Fauntleroy captures that hunger to accomplish something great before time runs out. Whether he is the young revolutionary determined to make his mark or the older Hamilton watching his personal and political decisions come crashing down around him, Fauntleroy keeps the audience invested in the man behind the legend.

Opposite him, Goodman’s Burr provides the perfect counterweight. Hamilton charges forward while Burr calculates. Hamilton speaks before thinking while Burr waits for the right opportunity. That tension drives the entire musical, and Goodman allows the frustration to build until “The Room Where It Happens,” when Burr finally unleashes everything he has been holding back. It remains one of the show’s great theatrical numbers, and seeing the choreography explode across the Robinson Center stage is exhilarating.

The Schuyler sisters bring another dimension to the story, with Harmon as Angelica and Sierra Lai Barnett stepping into the role of Eliza Hamilton for the performance I attended. Lily Soto normally plays Eliza on the North American tour, but Barnett, one of the production’s swings, took on the role at Robinson Center and gave me absolutely no reason to feel like I was missing anything. Barnett beautifully takes Eliza from the giddy young woman falling completely in love with Hamilton to the wife who must endure the consequences of his ambition, infidelity, and relentless determination to control his legacy. And then there is “Burn.” This is Eliza’s moment, and Barnett makes it count. After spending so much of the musical supporting Hamilton and his ambitions, Eliza finally takes control of her own story, and Barnett brings both vulnerability and strength to the number. The people sitting beside me said you wouldn't have guessed that she was a swing. She did a wonderful job.

Then there is King George III, who may have considerably less stage time than many of the other characters but knows exactly how to make the most of every second. Bittner gleefully embraces the delicious absurdity of “You’ll Be Back,” giving the audience a wonderfully ridiculous break from revolution, political maneuvering, and heartbreak. There is something about King George slowly making his way onto that stage that immediately gets a reaction from a Hamilton audience.

Justin Matthew Sargent - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2024

And speaking of reactions, I had almost as much fun watching the teenager sitting next to me as I did watching some of the action onstage. She clearly had starry-heart eyes throughout the entire performance, and I absolutely loved her enthusiasm. When King George appeared and she screamed out that she loved him, I couldn’t help but laugh. That kind of unfiltered excitement is one of my favorite things about live theatre. Hamilton has been a phenomenon for more than a decade, yet here was a young fan completely caught up in every moment, reminding me that a great musical can continue finding enthusiastic new audiences generation after generation.

One of my favorite elements of Hamilton continues to be the double casting. Watching Lafayette transform into Jefferson or Laurens become Philip Hamilton is not merely clever casting, it helps connect generations of the story. Christian Magby particularly gets to have fun with the enormous contrast between Lafayette and Jefferson. After intermission, when Magby makes his grand entrance as Jefferson for “What’d I Miss,” the crowd went absolutely nuts! You could feel the energy in Robinson Center shoot up as he strutted onto the stage with a completely different swagger from the Lafayette we had watched in Act I. Magby clearly knows how to work that entrance, and the audience was more than ready to welcome him.

Tyler Fauntleroy, Jimmie _J.J_ Jeter, and Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2024

And then there is the ensemble. They are everywhere, and they are phenomenal.

The ensemble is the pulse of Hamilton, constantly moving the story forward through Blankenbuehler’s intricate choreography. They become soldiers, citizens, partygoers, politicians, and storytellers, sometimes manipulating furniture and props and sometimes simply using movement to direct our eyes exactly where they need to go. Even when the principal characters command center stage, there is often another layer of storytelling happening around them. It is worth occasionally pulling your eyes away from the leads just to appreciate everything the ensemble is doing.

And I have to give major praise to the orchestra, led by Conductor Emmanuel Schvartzman, with Austin Deadman serving as Associate Music Director, because they were amazingly perfect. Musically, I heard no difference between listening to the score on a recording and hearing it performed live; the precision was that impressive. But live, the orchestra adds something a recording simply cannot duplicate. They make an already massive show somehow feel even bigger.

The music surrounds the action, drives the energy, heightens the emotion, and gives those familiar songs an extra punch that you can feel throughout Robinson Center. With a score that moves as quickly and demands as much stylistic versatility as Hamilton, Schvartzman, Deadman, and the entire orchestra deserve tremendous applause for the incredible musicianship they bring to this production.

The physical production remains stunning in its deceptive simplicity. David Korins’ towering wooden scenic design immediately transports the audience into Hamilton’s world, while the famous turntable becomes an essential storytelling device rather than merely a theatrical trick. Howell Binkley’s lighting design shapes the emotional temperature of each scene, and Paul Tazewell’s costumes beautifully combine period influences with the contemporary energy that defines the musical.

As we were leaving, my friend summed up the quality of this production perfectly when he said he couldn’t imagine seeing Hamilton on Broadway and it being any better than what we had just watched at Robinson Center. I have to agree. This company delivers the kind of performance that makes you forget you are watching a touring production. The talent, musicianship, choreography, technical elements, and sheer energy are Broadway caliber from beginning to end.

Hamilton has been called revolutionary so many times that the word almost seems obligatory when discussing it, but experiencing the music, movement, humor, heartbreak, and storytelling live reminds you exactly why that description stuck in the first place. History may have its eyes on Alexander Hamilton, but through August 30, Little Rock’s eyes are firmly on the Robinson Center stage. And if you have been waiting for your shot to see Hamilton live, don’t throw it away. For more information, visit Celebrity Attractions website at celebrityattractions.com.

US Tour Cast

Alexander Hamilton

Tyler Fauntleroy

Aaron Burr

Deon’te Goodman

Angelica Schuyler

Marja Harmon

Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds

Nadina Hassan

George Washington

Auston Henderson

King George III

Matt Bittner

Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson

Christian Magby

Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Eddie Ortega

Eliza Hamilton

Lily Soto

John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

León Tak

Ensemble: Miriam Ali, Jack Bianchi, Alyssa Carol, Jasmine Clark, Alex Dorf, Hayley Dorling, Andre Malcolm, Tyler McKenzie, Aisha Sougou, Oscar Whitney, Jr.

Swing/Dance Captain

Lexi Garcia-Toye, Kevin Murakami

Swing: Sierra Lai Barnett, Taylor Broadard, Terrance Martin, Daniel Thimm, Wesley Valdez

Standby: Elvie Ellis, Amanda Simone Lee, Michael Natt, Tevae Vontrell Shoels

Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2024

Creative Team

Book, Music, & Lyrics

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Director

Thomas Kail

Choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler

Orchestrations / Co-Arranger

Alex Lacamoire

Author of the book “Alexander Hamilton”

Ron Chernow

Scenic Design

David Korins

Costume Design

Paul Tazewell

Lighting Design

Howell Binkley

Sound Design

Nevin Steinberg

Hair and Wig Design

Charles G. LaPointe

Music Coordinators

Michael Keller and Michael Aarons

Music Director/Conductor

Emmanuel Schvartzman

Synthesizer & Drum Programmer

Randy Cohen

Associate Music Supervisor

Matt Gallagher

Technical Supervision

Hudson Theatrical Associates

Associate & Supervising Director

Patrick Vassel

Resident Director

Ashley Brooke Monroe

Associate & Supervising Choreographer

Stephanie Klemons

Supervising Choreographer

Michael Mindlin

Executive Producer

Maggie Brohn

Production Supervisor

J. Philip Bassett

Production Supervisor

Amber White

Production Stage Manager

Eric H. Mayer

Assistant Stage Manager

Anthony CeFala

Assistant Stage Manager

Hollis Duggans-Queenss

Casting

The Telsey Office

Bethany Knox, CSA

Marketing & Communications

Laura Matalon

Marketing & Communications

John Gilmour, Gabriella Godinez

Company Manager

Jason Pelusio

Associate Company Manager

Ariana Garcia

Tour Booking Agency

The Booking Group

General Management

Baseline Theatrical

Producer

Jeffrey Seller

Producer

Sander Jacobs

Producer

Jill Furman

Producer

The Public Theater

A.D. Weaver and Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2024

ORCHESTRA

Conductor/Keyboard 1

Emmanuel Schvartzman

Associate Music Director/Keyboard 2

Austin Deadman

Drums

Jeffrey Roberts

Percussion

Tommy Hartman

Bass

Crissy Martinez

Concertmaster/Violin 1

Jessica Wiersma

Guitar

Schuyler McFadden

Violin 2

Sage West

Violin/Viola

Leslie DeShazor

Cello

Magalí Toy

Music Associate

Randy Deadman

Ableton Programmer

Scott Wasserman

Synthesizer and Drum Programming

Randy Cohen

Tyler Fauntleroy and Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus 2024

CREW

Associate Scenic Designer

Rod Lemmond

Associate Costume Designer

Angela Kahler

Assistant Costume Designers

Jen Raskopf, Kim Sorenson, Kara Branch

Associate Lighting Designer

Ryan O’Gara

Assistant Lighting Designer

Joel Britt

Light Programmer

David Arch

Howell Binkley Fellow

Jessica Drayton

Associate Sound Designer

Jason Crystal

Assistant Sound Designer

Connor Wang

Production Hair Supervisor/Associate Wig and Hair Designer

Rachael Geier

Production Manager

Bridget Van Dyke

Production Carpenter

Andrew Sullivan

Advance Carpenters

Corey Krolikowski, Otis Renegar, Jeffrey Sharratt, John Wilson

Move Carpenter

Tony Ball

Load Out Carpenter

Nellie Sanderson

Truck Czar

Jamie Allspaugh

Head Carpenter

Alden Corey

Automation/Assistant Carpenter

Steven Ball

Production Electrician

James J. Fedigan

Associate Production Electrician

Christopher Robinson

Advance Electricians

Trevor Maynard, Apon Nichols

Load Out Electrician

Jessica Kohn

Head Electrician

Jeff “Swing” Holtz

Lead Spot

Rachel Juozapaitis

Swing Electrician

Ann Roche

Production Props Supervisor

Denise J. Grillo

Head Props

Mike Eickmeyer

Assistant Props

Andrew Iverson

Production Sound

Nick Borisjuk

Advance Sound

Chad Parsley, Eric Ramsquist

Load Out Sound

Kelly Schmidt

Head Sound Engineer

Jason DeJardin

Assistant Sound

Joshua Boatman

Production Wardobe Supervisor

Scott Westervelt

Advance Wardrobe

Lizz Hirons

Wardrobe Supervisor

Michelle Cross

Assistant Wardrobe

Amber Davis

Production Stitcher

Christine Barringer-King

Hair Supervisor

Kelly Flanagan

Hair Supervisor

Camille White

Crew Swing

Kellie DeJardin

NeuroTour Physical Therapist

Emalee Johnson, MS, ATC, LAT

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