SANCTUARY CITY Opens Next Month at TheatreSquared

Performances run March 1 - April 9.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Sanctuary City, a critically acclaimed, timely, and moving new drama by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok, opens March 1 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and runs through April 9. Tickets, from $20-$54, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

In this New York Times Critics' Pick for Best Theatre of 2021, two teenagers struggle with two kinds of unreciprocated love: the kind they feel for each other and the kind they feel for their country. Majok's powerful portrayal of the complex issues faced by two young teenagers as they navigate the challenges of living in a city that claims to be a sanctuary, but often fails to live up to that promise.

"Something that really moved me was how these teenagers are stuck with no status, and living their lives in constant fear," said director Esteban Arévalo Ibáñez (Miss You Like Hell). "And yet they constantly use humor, facing challenges together with a laugh, and take care of each other when things get harsh. I found hope in this kindness and empathy-in how they create a home and a safe place and are willing to give up for each other."

The creative team for the production includes actors Ana Miramontes, Brennan Urbi, and Nima Rakhshanifar; the design team includes Emely Zepeda (stage management), Kimberly Powers (scenic design), Jennifer McClory (costume design), Nita Mendoza (lighting design) and Cricket S. Myers (sound design).

Sure to leave audiences both entertained and enlightened, Sanctuary City is a timely reminder of the need for empathy, compassion, and action in our communities and beyond.

"Martyna Majok always refers to her plays as 'hear me out plays', because she brings the immigrant stories to the stage, and hopes people will meet her in the middle to listen and, by doing so, become more empathetic," notes Ibáñez. "The end goal would be for them to become just a historical account of something long gone-but not yet."

Performances of Sanctuary City are scheduled from March 1 until April 9, with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the intimate, 120-seat Spring Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full five-play packages starting at $125, with four-play flex packages starting at $89. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/Café and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, with lead support from the Walmart Foundation and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.




