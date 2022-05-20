Royal Players Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The Historic Royal Theatre presents the Royal Players production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

This production, made possible by a sponsorship with Everett Chevrolet, will be opening summer 2022. An international sensation that has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

This "tale as old as time" is directed by Bob Bidewell, with music direction by Jeannie Cross, choreography by Olivia Stephens, and is stage managed by Emma Boone. Our breathtaking cast includes Marcia Brown, Tanner Oglesby, Anjelica Ridgeway, Danny Troilett, Kurt Leftwich, Hayden Griffis, Jayden Sprout, Matthew Burns, William Alverio, Olivia Hatton, Amanda Gilmore, Denver Allen, Karena Malott, Katelyn Compton, Shelby Loftis, Lauran Belk, Taylor Bumann, Grace Curtis, Bethany Davis, Hannah Grace Fritz, Rylee Woodard, Carl McBride, Steven McConkie, and Chase Albaugh.

Performances to take place on June 16th, 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, and 25th at 7pm; June 19th and 26th at 2pm. Ticket Prices: $18: General Admission; $15: Seniors aged 60 and above, members of the military and College students with valid ID; $8: 12th Grade and below. Tickets are available at theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

*NOTE: There is a strobe and haze warning on this production.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.