Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S COMEDY OF ERRORS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

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One of the greatest joys of live theatre is discovering new ways to experience stories that have entertained audiences for centuries. Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, in collaboration with Shake on the Lake from Perry, New York, did exactly that with William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, presented July 17-19 in Little Rock. Directed by Josh Rice, this energetic production embraced Shakespeare's fast-paced farce while making it playful and delightfully accessible for modern audiences.

Believed to be one of Shakespeare's earliest comedies, The Comedy of Errors follows two sets of identical twins who were separated as infants after a shipwreck. Years later, both pairs unknowingly arrive in the same city, where mistaken identities quickly spiral into complete chaos. Husbands are accused of infidelity, servants are blamed for impossible mishaps, merchants demand unpaid debts, arrests are made, and nearly everyone begins questioning their own sanity before the hilarious confusion is finally resolved in one of Shakespeare's happiest endings.

Before the play officially began, Chad Bradford, Director of Children's Theatre and Performing Arts at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, welcomed the audience and explained that this production intentionally embraced many of the traditions of Shakespeare's original performances. The natural lighting that shown through the beautiful floor to ceiling windows in the theatre was a constant throughout the show, allowing actors and audience members to see one another just as they would have in Elizabethan theatres. The cast portrayed multiple characters, scenery was intentionally minimal, and audience participation was encouraged, creating an atmosphere that felt lively and wonderfully immersive, which is my favorite type of theatre.

One of the production's greatest strengths was its remarkably small cast portraying numerous characters. Matthew J. Duncan carried much of the evening by portraying both Antipholus brothers. It would have been easy for the two characters to blend together, but Duncan gave each twin distinct personalities, vocal qualities, and physical mannerisms, making it surprisingly easy to keep track of who was who. His comic timing was excellent, and he fully embraced the escalating confusion as every misunderstanding piled on top of the next.

Tim Cooper was an absolute delight as both Dromios. His goofy comedic skills make me laugh every single time I see him perform, and this production was no exception. His expressive reactions, quick wit, and fearless commitment to physical comedy kept the audience laughing throughout the performance. Whether scrambling to explain another impossible misunderstanding or simply reacting with exaggerated facial expressions, Cooper squeezed every ounce of humor from Shakespeare's text. His chemistry with Matthew J. Duncan made the Antipholus-Dromio pairings especially entertaining, and his boundless energy helped keep the comedy moving at a wonderfully brisk pace. He has a knack for making even the smallest moments hilarious, and every time he took the stage, I found myself smiling in anticipation of what he would do next.

Katherine Greer, who is so cute and smiles with her eyes, showcased impressive versatility by portraying Duke Solinus, Adriana, and Angelo. Each role felt completely unique, and as Adriana, Greer wonderfully captured the mounting frustration of a wife convinced her husband had suddenly lost his mind, creating many of the evening's funniest exchanges.

I have become such a huge fan of Selena Mykenzie Gordon that I'm always on the lookout for productions she's in. Her talent leaves me completely starstruck every single time she takes the stage. Gordon seamlessly shifted among Luciana, Pinch, and Aemilia with remarkable ease. She brought warmth and sincerity to Luciana while fully embracing the wonderfully eccentric nature of Pinch. She has an incredible stage presence that naturally draws your attention whenever she appears.

Ladarius Lamar rounded out the ensemble by portraying Aegeon and the Courtezan. One of the first things you notice about Lamar is that his smile lights up the room. His opening scenes as Aegeon established the emotional stakes beneath all the laughter, reminding audiences that beneath the mistaken identities is a father's heartbreaking search for his family. I also loved the playful banter he shared with the audience. He was such a lovable panhandler that audience members were actually trying to hand him bail money! It was one of the evening's funniest interactive moments and perfectly captured the production's commitment to breaking down the wall between the performers and the audience. Later, his transformation into the Courtezan added another enjoyable layer to the evening's nonstop comedy. Like his fellow cast members, Lamar transitioned effortlessly between his roles, helping bring Shakespeare's whirlwind comedy to life with charisma so much so that it was hard not to follow him everytime he took the stage.

Director Josh Rice deserves tremendous credit for keeping Shakespeare's famously complicated plot moving at an energetic pace. Even audience members unfamiliar with Elizabethan language could easily follow the action thanks to the production's emphasis on physical storytelling, expressive performances, and crystal-clear character work. I especially loved how Rice sprinkled in elements reminiscent of The Three Stooges. The exaggerated reactions, perfectly timed pratfalls, playful chases, eye pokes, and slapstick physical comedy blended beautifully with Shakespeare's farcical story.

Before the main performance even began, the evening felt like a celebration from the moment I arrived. As I entered the magical hallway leading to the performance space, The Revelers, young thespians who participated in Shakespeare camp at AMFA, lined the path cheering on every audience member. I couldn't resist taking a running pass down the line, high-fiving every single one of them. They were so much fun, and now from here on out, I am requiring a cheering squad every time I go see a show! Their enthusiasm immediately set the tone for an evening filled with laughter and community.

Once it was time to begin, The Revelers performed an intriging "young players" production written and directed by Brett Ihler. Filled with ensemble storytelling and improvisational fun, the performance beautifully echoed the humor, physicality, and themes of the many Shakespearean hits. Watching these young performers confidently engage the audience was a wonderful reminder that theatre continues to inspire the next generation.

To follow up, Chad Bradford shared just how meaningful this project was for Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. This summer marked the debut of the museum's Young Players, a new audition-based company of 14 young actors who participated free of charge after being selected during spring auditions. Throughout the summer, the students worked with Brett Ihler, learning Shakespeare, stage combat, and the collaborative process of devising and writing their own original production. Bradford explained that the concept grew from discussions with Production Manager and Associate Artist Liz McMath and was inspired by the "Groundlings" company at the American Shakespeare Theatre, as well as the beloved "green shows" found at major Shakespeare festivals such as the Utah Shakespeare Festival and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Those productions give younger company members an opportunity to create and perform pre-show entertainment, and The Revelers accomplished that beautifully. Bradford summed it up perfectly when he said, "This group was so special and added such a celebratory atmosphere to the show. It will certainly be back!" I certainly hope so, because they were one of my favorite surprises of the evening.

If you missed Comedy of Errors, take a roadtrip, because this troupe have already begun their run in New York, which will go through August 10. For more information, visit their website at https://www.shakeonthelake.org/.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Josh Rice

Production/Stage Manager/ Sound Design -- Emily Grierson

Musical Director & Composer -- Matt Duncan

Costume Designer -- Sharon Combs

Set & Props Design, Assistant Stage Manager -- Baleigh Almond

Stitcher -- Anthony McBride

Scenic Carpenter -- Aaron Burnside

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