Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION at The Royal Theatre

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Magic is alive and well at The Royal Theatre in Benton, where Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Youth Edition is charming audiences through July 19. As a little girl, Cinderella wasn't just my favorite Disney movie—it was my all-time favorite movie. I was completely enchanted by the story. I dreamed about fairy godmothers, magical pumpkins becoming carriages, sparkling ball gowns, glass slippers, and finding my own happily ever after. I watched it so many times that I had the entire movie memorized, so walking into The Royal Theatre and seeing dozens of young performers just as excited to tell this timeless story made me nostalgic reliving one of my favorite childhood memories through the eyes of a new generation of dreamers.

Directed by Lauren Lisowe, with Grace Wells serving as Music Director, Amelia Lisowe as Choreographer, Daphne Shoppach producing, and Lizzie Glover as Student Director, this production features two alternating casts—the Magic Cast and the Castle Cast. I attended a performance by the Magic Cast, and they certainly lived up to their name.

Adapted especially for young performers, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Youth Edition tells the beloved story of Ella, a kind young woman forced to serve her cruel stepfamily while dreaming of going to the ball. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, magic happens, and she is whisked away for a glamorous evening and bonding with the prince. When Cinderella runs off, the prince searches the land for the girl who fits the slipper. After a song or two, he finds her, and they all live happily ever after.

Before diving into the performances, I have to applaud The Royal Theatre for something that makes this production even more magical. Rather than producing the show with one cast, they have created both a Magic Cast and a Castle Cast, allowing twice as many young performers the opportunity to experience the excitement of being part of a musical designed just for them. That means twice the children learning teamwork, building confidence, making lifelong friendships, and discovering a love for the performing arts. Theatre teaches so much more than acting, singing, and dancing. It teaches responsibility, communication, empathy, discipline, and the confidence to stand before an audience and tell a story. Opportunities like these can truly change the course of a young person's life, and The Royal Theatre continues to demonstrate how deeply invested it is in nurturing the next generation of Arkansas performers. It is one of the many reasons this theatre has become such a treasured part of our arts community.

That commitment is reflected throughout the production. Director Lauren Lisowe has created a show that never loses the youthful excitement that makes children's theatre so special. Every performer has a purpose on stage. Music Director Grace Wells has done an excellent job preparing these young voices to perform Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved score. The ensemble sings with confidence, and the solos are delivered with sincerity. Amelia Lisowe's choreography keeps the production lively. Every dance feels joyful, and the choreography makes excellent use of performers of varying ages and experience levels. Student Director Lizzie Glover also deserves recognition for helping guide these young performers through the rehearsal process. The confidence displayed on stage speaks volumes about the supportive atmosphere this creative team created.

Leading the Magic Cast is Maggie Morgan as Cinderella, and she is simply delightful. Morgan embodies everything audiences hope Cinderella will be—kind, graceful, optimistic, and quietly courageous. She never portrays Ella as weak. Instead, her strength comes from her unwavering compassion and composure on stage. She carries herself with a confidence and poise that are remarkable for such a young performer. I look forward to watching her continue to grow as an actress in the years to come.

Logan McGrew is every bit the charming Prince Christopher. Rather than simply playing the handsome prince. His chemistry with Morgan feels effortless, making audiences fully invest in Cinderella and the Prince finding their happily ever after.

Every Cinderella needs someone who believes in her before she believes in herself, and Faith Jefferies beautifully fills that role as the Fairy Godmother. Jefferies radiates every time she enters the stage. She is a true performer and is another one I will enjoy watching grow as a actress.

Every fairy tale also needs memorable villains, and Abby Grace Neufer clearly has fun portraying the Stepmother. She balances humor and wickedness wonderfully, creating a character audiences love to dislike. However, the biggest laughs of the evening come courtesy of Dakota Phillips as Joy and Macy McGinty as Portia. These two fully embrace the ridiculousness of the stepsisters, committing wholeheartedly to every exaggerated reaction, sibling squabble, and comedic misunderstanding. The sassiness they brought to their roles absolutely cracked me up!

The ensemble is outstanding. Every young performer remains fully engaged, creating a lively kingdom filled with energy and excitement. Whether portraying townspeople, palace guests, or dancers at the royal ball, these performers never stop telling the story.

Visually, the production captures the magic audiences expect from Cinderella. The colorful costumes help transport audiences into the fairy-tale world, and the ballroom scenes are especially beautiful as Amelia Lisowe's choreography fills the stage with movement and elegance. The magical transformations are handled with just enough theatrical wonder to make children gasp while adults remember why they fell in love with this story years ago.

So, secretly, I also judge on the availability of a snack bar, and the Royal delivers when it comes to goodies. Also, I am happy to announce that my favorite bartender James from The Studio now has a new home at The Royal. His offering was kid friendly, but still very tasty! Grab you a frozen specialty drink (that will turn your tongue blue) to go with your popcorn and homemade cookies that benefit the Young Players trips around the world.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Youth Edition continues through July 19 at The Royal Theatre in Benton. Don't wait until the clock strikes midnight. Come cheer on these remarkable young performers and experience a little fairy-tale magic for yourself. For tickets, visit their website at theroyaltheatre.org.

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