Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

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I have found my favorite version of Peter Pan! Currently flying through August 1 at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is the funniest take on this classic that I've seen. Combining the timeless adventure of J.M. Barrie's beloved story with the brilliantly chaotic comedy of Mischief Theatre, this production had me laughing nonstop. There is also something wonderfully fitting about Dr. Steven Frye and Dottie Frye taking their final bow at SSDT with a show that celebrates everything live theatre is about: creativity, collaboration, fearless performers, and the beautiful chaos that reminds us why we keep coming back. After more than 30 years of building an incredible theatre program at Harding University, the husband-and-wife directing team has crafted the perfect farewell that will keep them in our hearts for years to come.

Before the curtain ever rises, Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre reminds audiences why it has become such a treasured Arkansas tradition. Guests are welcomed with a delicious buffet dinner prepared by Harding University's Bison Catering, transforming the evening into a complete night out. I still save my blueberry muffin for intermission—it's an SSDT tradition I simply refuse to break—but I have to admit the carrot cake nearly stole the spotlight this time around. It was incredibly moist, absolutely delicious, and may have become my new favorite dessert.

If you've ever wondered what would happen if absolutely everything that could go wrong during a play actually did, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has your answer, and it is absolutely hilarious. Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre, the production follows the accident-prone Hardly Drama Society as they attempt to stage J.M. Barrie's beloved Peter Pan. Determined to present a magical journey to Neverland, the company instead battles collapsing scenery, forgotten lines, malfunctioning props, backstage love triangles, and one hilarious catastrophe after another. Every attempt to save the production only makes things worse, resulting in one of the funniest evenings of theatre I've experienced in a long time.

Before I mention the cast, I want to verbally applaud the rotating stage. SSDT has become known for creating spectacular sets, and this production continues that tradition. The revolving scenery keeps the action flowing seamlessly during the scene changes while constantly surprising the audience with each turn. The set almost becomes another character as doors refuse to cooperate, scenery rebels against the performers, and every new scene brings another hilarious surprise. The creativity, craftsmanship, and engineering behind this design make it one of my favorite SSDT sets to date.

The cast commits wholeheartedly to the physical comedy. There is no hesitation. They throw themselves into falls, crashes, awkward recoveries, and increasingly ridiculous situations while somehow convincing us they are desperately trying to keep the show afloat. Their commitment never wavers, and because they completely believe the madness surrounding them, so do we.

One of the evening's brightest highlights is Cassie Renee Bennett, who continues to prove why she is one of my absolute favorite members of the SSDT family. Tackling the roles of Annie, Mrs. Darling, Tinker Bell, and Curly, Bennett showcases remarkable versatility and impeccable comedic timing. Every entrance brought another laugh, and performances like this only solidify my admiration for her.

Cordell Hutcheson captures Peter Pan's adventurous spirit while skillfully navigating the increasingly outrageous mishaps surrounding him. Ben Bingham is gloriously over-the-top as Captain Hook, earning every one of the playful boos from the audience.

Paul Ryan shines in the dual roles of Michael Darling and Max, the long-suffering stage manager whose increasingly frantic attempts to keep the show together become some of the night's biggest highlights. Violet Brentham is delightful as Wendy, and the hilarious love triangle between Wendy, Peter Pan, and Max became one of my favorite running gags of the evening. The chemistry between Brentham, Hutcheson, and Ryan made every awkward encounter funnier than the last.

Emily Hutcheson is terrific as Joan, the actress portraying the traditionally male role of John Darling. She embraces the show's wonderfully meta humor with confidence, making every missed cue and fed line through the headphones histerical.

The strength of Peter Pan Goes Wrong also lies in its outstanding supporting cast, each of whom helps fuel the production's wonderfully orchestrated chaos. Miles Bittle, Gracelyn Caplener, and Emma Jernigan bring infectious energy in their multiple roles as Lost Boys and Pirates, fearlessly diving into every mishap and proving there are no small roles in a production this strong. Hannah Wood is terrific as Tina, embracing the show's craziness by trying to keep the production moving through the latest catastrophe. Estelle Fox is delightful as Toodles, and Tod Martin earns plenty of laughs with the unique challenge of portraying both Nana the Dog and Peter's Shadow. And, serving as the calm voice amid all the pandemonium is David White as The Narrator. His steady delivery provides the perfect contrast to the increasingly outrageous events unfolding around him, making every disaster land with even greater comedic effect. BroadwayWorld would also like to extend a special thank you to Paul's girlfriend, Anna, for all of her love and support of this wonderful cast throughout the production.

As hilarious as the evening is, there is also an undeniable emotional layer. This marks the final production directed by Dr. Steven Frye and Dottie Frye before retirement. For more than three decades at Harding University, they have mentored countless students, inspired young artists, and established Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre as one of Arkansas' premier summer theatre destinations. Their influence extends far beyond the stage. Their legacy lives on in the actors, directors, educators, technicians, musicians, and audience members whose lives they have touched, and they will be missed by all. Thank you, Dr. Steven Frye and Dottie Frye, for more than 30 years of unforgettable productions, faithful mentorship, and countless memories. Your greatest production has never simply been the shows you've directed, it has been the generations of artists, technicians, educators, and theatre lovers whose lives you've forever changed.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong continues at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre through August 1. Whether you're coming for the outstanding buffet from Bison Catering, the nonstop laughter, or to celebrate the incredible legacy of the Fryes, don't miss this production. For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://www.harding.edu/events/ssdt.

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