Review: FLURFFY IN THE LAND OF ALMOST AWAKE at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

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I love children's theatre, even though my kids have long since aged out of the target demographic. There is something wonderfully refreshing about stepping into a world created purely to spark imagination and joy. Whenever I head to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts for one of their family productions, I know I'm going to leave happier than when I arrived. FLURFFY IN THE LAND OF ALMOST AWAKE is no exception. Filled with creativity and wonder, this charming original production reminds audiences of all ages that a little imagination can brighten even the ordinary moments of life. In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming, AMFA has once again created a place where magic feels possible and everything seems a little bit brighter.

With book and lyrics by Liz McMath, music composition and arrangements by Tim Cooper, and based on characters created by Katie Campbell, Flurffy is turning 10 years old, and the gang is trying to come up with the perfect birthday party. Dressed in their pajamas, they sing and dance and play games until they find themselves drifting into the magical Land of Almost Awake, a whimsical place where imagination takes over and every new idea brings them closer to creating the perfect celebration.

From the moment audiences enter the theatre, they are invited to become part of the adventure. Children are encouraged to sit on colorful circles placed directly in front of the stage, creating an immediate connection between performers and audience members. Then Emily and Miki come out and sing songs while engaging the young theatre goers. In fact, immersion is one of the greatest strengths at almost any AMFA production. Emily and friends regularly invite participation, asking questions, encouraging responses, and making children feel like active participants in the story rather than passive observers. The excited reactions from the audience become part of the performance itself. Giggles, enthusiastic answers, and wide-eyed expressions filled the room as children eagerly followed every twist and turn of the adventure.

Leading the journey is the lovable Flurffy, brought to life through the exceptional puppetry of Aaron Burnside. Puppetry is one of the most magical forms of theatre because it asks audiences to believe in something that isn't real, and Burnside makes that easy. Within moments, the audience stops seeing a puppet and simply sees Flurffy. The children instantly connected with the character, responding with excitement whenever their fuzzy friend appeared.

Emily Swenskie brings warmth, energy, sincerity, and wide-eyed love and amazement to the role of Emily. She has a natural ability to connect with young audiences (and their adults) and guide them through the story's dreamlike landscape. Her enthusiasm is contagious, making every discovery feel exciting and every challenge worth overcoming.

Adding even more fun to the adventure is Miki Gaynor, who plays both Kayla and Moppet. Gaynor creates distinct and entertaining characters that keep the audience engaged while adding humor and personality to the story. Meanwhile, Pippa McMath charms as Pippa, bringing youthful wonder and authenticity that fit perfectly within the imaginative world of the production.

Also helping create the magic is Baleigh Almond, who serves on folio, providing live sound effects throughout the performance. Children's theatre offers wonderful opportunities to showcase the many ways stories are brought to life, and Almond's work adds another layer of creativity to the production. The sounds help shape the world around the characters while giving young audience members a glimpse into the artistry that happens behind the scenes.

The cast's playful energy brings out the inner child in the adults watching. Their wholehearted embrace of imagination rekindles a sense of wonder and reminds us of a time when anything felt possible and magic could be found around every corner. While the children in attendance were clearly having a wonderful time, I couldn't help but notice plenty of smiling adults enjoying the journey right alongside them, including myself.

When I go to AMFA to see FLURFFY, I know I am going to leave happier than when I arrived. The world they create is filled with joy, imagination, and possibility. It brightens my day, lifts my spirits, and reminds me that the world can still be a magical place. In a time when we could all use a little more wonder, FLURFFY IN THE LAND OF ALMOST AWAKE delivers it in abundance.

Best of all, FLURFFY IN THE LAND OF ALMOST AWAKE is completely free, so gather the family, bring your sense of wonder, and arrive early to grab a good seat for this joyful adventure that is sure to leave audiences of all ages smiling. For more information, visit their website at www.arkmfa.org.

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