Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

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There is something wonderfully bittersweet about watching Footloose the Musical at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, which runs through August 15. This high-energy production is already an entertaining night at the theater, but knowing that it also serves as a farewell for several of my favorite young performers before they head off to universities across the country this fall adds another layer of emotion. It feels less like saying goodbye and more like celebrating a talented group of artists as they prepare for exciting new adventures. If this is their final bow together for a while, they certainly make it count.

Based on the beloved 1984 film, Footloose tells the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago whose life is turned upside down when he moves to the small town of Bomont. There, dancing and rock music have been outlawed by the deeply respected Reverend Shaw Moore following a heartbreaking tragedy. Refusing to accept the town's rigid rules, Ren inspires his classmates to fight for self-expression while helping the adults rediscover healing and forgiveness.

Director and choreographer Moriah Connerson once again proves why she is one of Arkansas' most exciting creative talents. She keeps the production moving with infectious energy from beginning to end, balancing the show's solumn moments with exhilarating dance sequences. Her choreography is vibrant and packed with personality, making excellent use of every inch of the Murry's stage. Though it doesn't look like Murry's stage can hold a large cast, they are still able to make the twirls and stomps look effortless.

Music Director Bridget Davis deserves equal praise for leading the cast through one of musical theatre's most recognizable scores. The vocals remain consistently strong throughout the evening, with beautiful harmonies and polished ensemble singing that elevate every musical number.

Leading the production is Collin Carlton as Ren McCormack, and from the moment he stepped onstage, I couldn't help but think he reminded me of a young Michael J. Fox. As a lifelong Back to the Future fan, that is about as high a compliment as I can give. Carlton possesses that same effortless charisma and likability that made Fox such a star. His dancing is energetic, his vocals are strong, and he beautifully captures Ren's determination to stand up for what he believes in while never losing the character's heart.

One of my favorite relationships in the production is the mother-son bond between Ren and Ethel, portrayed by the glowing Bridget Davis. Their scenes together feel genuine, creating a believable relationship built on unconditional love and mutual respect. Davis gives Ethel a quiet strength that makes her instantly relatable, and her chemistry with Carlton makes their emotional moments especially touching.

Carlton also shares terrific chemistry with Sascha Bass as Ariel Moore. Bass fully embraces Ariel's rebellious spirit while allowing audiences to see the young woman beneath the tough exterior. From the moment she steps onstage, she commands attention, especially in those fierce red boots that perfectly match Ariel's bold personality. Bass has a commanding stage presence, and together, she and Carlton create a romance that develops naturally, making you genuinely invest in their journey. Their train scene is particularly well done, blending vulnerability and youthful excitement into one of the evening's standout moments.

No production of Footloose is complete without a lovable Willard, and Keegan Washington absolutely delivers. Washington is effortlessly charming, making Willard equal parts funny and endearing. He's such a handsome Willard that it is easy to see why the character wins everyone over, but it is his genuine heart that makes the performance so memorable. His rendition of "Mama Says" is one of the musical highlights of the evening, showcasing both his strong vocals and delightful comedic timing.

Opposite him, Blakely White is delightful as Rusty, bringing boundless energy and a sparkling personality to every scene. White and Washington are fun to watch, making the sweet and often hilarious relationship between Rusty and Willard one of the show's biggest highlights. Their playful banter feels completely natural, and together, they create some of the production's funniest moments while also giving the audience a couple worth cheering for.

Equally fun to watch is Willard's tight-knit group of friends—Evan Hauser as Lyle, Miles Tillemans as Jeter, and Jordan Easter as Travis. The three share an easy camaraderie that makes their scenes add even more personality to the high school crowd. Their smiles are infectious, and they provide plenty of laughs throughout the evening. They especially shine during "Mama Says," enthusiastically backing up Willard with playful reactions that make an already entertaining number even more memorable.

Another highlight of the production is the trio of Ariel's closest friends—Rusty (Blakely White), Wendy Jo (Berkeley Courtney-Moore), and Urleen (Rylee Grant). I have always loved how these three characters almost function as a Greek chorus, commenting on the action while helping move the story forward. White, Courtney-Moore, and Grant work together seamlessly, each bringing her own unique personality while blending beautifully as a trio. Their harmonies are outstanding, and I love their performance of "Somebody's Eyes", which has long been one of my favorite songs from Footloose. This trio absolutely does it justice with powerful vocals and an intensity that keeps the audience completely engaged.

Every great musical needs a convincing villain, and Braden Lisowe certainly delivers as Chuck Cranston. In fact, he was a little too convincing as the hotheaded bully. Lisowe fully commits to Chuck's arrogance and intimidation, making it easy for the audience to root against him. His commanding stage presence and intensity raise the stakes whenever he appears, proving that sometimes the best compliment you can give an actor is how effectively they make you dislike their character.

Providing the emotional and moral center of the story are Michael Klucher as Reverend Shaw Moore and Ashley Merrill as Vi Moore. Klucher gives the Reverend a commanding presence while never losing sight of the humanity beneath the character's convictions. Rather than portraying him as simply stern or unyielding, he allows the audience to see a father and community leader wrestling with grief and the weight of his moral obligations. Merrill complements him beautifully as Vi Moore, offering warmth and compassion. Together, they anchor the production with sincerity and do a wonderful job guiding not only their family but the entire community through the show's themes of faith, forgiveness, healing, and responsibility.

One of the greatest strengths of this production is its ensemble. While Footloose certainly has memorable leading roles, this is very much a company piece, and every performer contributes to the excitement. The high school scenes burst with youthful enthusiasm, and the dance numbers are packed with energy that quickly spreads to the audience. Even the "adults" are enjoyable to watch.

Before the show, we enjoyed the delicious buffet that Murry's Dinner Playhouse is famous for. Deciding what to put on my plate is always the hardest part of the evening, so my solution is usually to sample a little of everything. This visit, the chicken, Salisbury steak, and my favorite lemon cod were all equally delicious. The creamy mashed potatoes were pure comfort food, and the carrot cake made for the perfect sweet ending to the meal. I seriously considered going back for another helping of the mashed potatoes, but time got away from me before the lights dimmed and the show began.

So, grab your favorite partner, lace up your dancing shoes, and head to Murry's Dinner Playhouse before August 15. Tickets are selling fast. You can find more informatino and buy tickets at www.murrysdp.com. *Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

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