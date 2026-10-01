Review: WAITRESS THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock
Celebrity Attractions brings something sweet to Central Arkansas
Article written by Dakota Mansfield
Downtown Little Rock was buzzing with anticipation this past week as Waitress the Musical opened their 10 Year Anniversary National Tour at The Robinson Center, Little Rock’s very own Broadway Tour and Celebrity Attractions house. Based on the 2007 Dramadey (comedy-drama) movie of the same name, Waitress follows Jenna Hunterson, a small-town waitress trapped in an abusive marriage who discovers she is unexpectedly pregnant. To cope, she channels her unhappiness into baking inventive, uniquely named pies at her diner while secretly saving money to escape. Her life changes dramatically when she enters a passionate affair with her new, married OB/GYN, sparking a journey toward independence, self-worth, and a fresh start.
Going into this show, I knew absolutely nothing other than two of the most popular songs (“She Used To Be Mine” and “When He Sees Me”) that had a chokehold on the local audition pool for a few years after it’s premiere in 2016, and that it was about a woman who baked pies. I expected to not like it, I mean…how interesting can a show about someone baking a pie be?! Well let’s just say, like a delicious slice of pecan pie, I ate my words and was absolutely blown away by the story telling, the music, and the incredible tech elements that was all wrapped up and baked in this beautiful pie that was Waitress. With each song I grew more and more enraptured in the story, rooting for the character, crying for them, laughing with them…everything about this Tony-nominated musical brought so much joy and happiness into my life.
At the helm (or maybe door?) of this ship (oven?) is Samantha Lane Scruggs who flawlessly and effortlessly brought Jenna to life. She brought life and breath into a Jenna that you could feel, you could almost tangibly touch it…her delivery of lines were realistic, her relationships (both good and bad) felt genuine and sincere, and her connection was so powerful. I wrote in my notebook “Scruggs plays this character in a way that makes you feel as if you’ve known her forever!” And when she sang…when I tell you she could blow the roof off that pie stand…even that would be an understatement. An incredible performer who gave a stellar performance. Her male counterpart, Connor Lewis (Dr. Pomatter) provided caricature comedy In a realistic that drew yiu to his side like bees to a flower. I really enjoyed their chemistry and their connection on stage.
Rounding out my standout are Hannah-Kathryn Wall (Becky) and.Becky Alex (Dawn). They were always on, always on character, and hit every mote. And my starry eyed award goes Davey Fried (Ogie) who isn’t introduced until much later in the show, but once he’s there, he’s all you want to warch! Whether he’s center focus or in e background. He commanded the stage with a goofy confidence that left you wanting more.
Like always when I ghost write I like to mention the tech elements. Costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb were perfect and totally encapsulated the vibe of the show, and set designer Scott Pask put presented us with what felt like an entire town right there on the stage with transitions so smooth you almost didn’t even notice them Waitress a smash hit in 2016, and now the tour will be just as big! Anniversary Tour Pie, the perfect ingredients for a perfect show!
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Come From Away: An Immersive Experience
Actors Theatre of Little Rock (9/23-10/10)
|
Wait Until Dark
Pocket Community Theatre (10/02-10/11)
|
Scrooge! The Musical
Pocket Community Theatre (12/04-12/13)
|
Much Ado About Nothing
Arts One Presents (10/04-10/04)
|
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [Revised] (Abridged) [Revised Again] By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (10/09-10/18)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
Robinson Center (10/20-10/20)
|
The Woman In Black
Pocket Community Theatre (10/30-10/31)
|
Three Days Grace, I Prevail & The Funeral Portrait at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP (10/28-10/28)
|
“Little Shop of Horrors” Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken
Arkansas State University Theatre Department (11/13-11/22)
|
A Streetcar Named Desire
Fort Smith Little Theater (9/24-10/03)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.