Review: WAITRESS THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock

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Article written by Dakota Mansfield

Downtown Little Rock was buzzing with anticipation this past week as Waitress the Musical opened their 10 Year Anniversary National Tour at The Robinson Center, Little Rock’s very own Broadway Tour and Celebrity Attractions house. Based on the 2007 Dramadey (comedy-drama) movie of the same name, Waitress follows Jenna Hunterson, a small-town waitress trapped in an abusive marriage who discovers she is unexpectedly pregnant. To cope, she channels her unhappiness into baking inventive, uniquely named pies at her diner while secretly saving money to escape. Her life changes dramatically when she enters a passionate affair with her new, married OB/GYN, sparking a journey toward independence, self-worth, and a fresh start.

Photo Credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire

Going into this show, I knew absolutely nothing other than two of the most popular songs (“She Used To Be Mine” and “When He Sees Me”) that had a chokehold on the local audition pool for a few years after it’s premiere in 2016, and that it was about a woman who baked pies. I expected to not like it, I mean…how interesting can a show about someone baking a pie be?! Well let’s just say, like a delicious slice of pecan pie, I ate my words and was absolutely blown away by the story telling, the music, and the incredible tech elements that was all wrapped up and baked in this beautiful pie that was Waitress. With each song I grew more and more enraptured in the story, rooting for the character, crying for them, laughing with them…everything about this Tony-nominated musical brought so much joy and happiness into my life.

Photo Credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire

At the helm (or maybe door?) of this ship (oven?) is Samantha Lane Scruggs who flawlessly and effortlessly brought Jenna to life. She brought life and breath into a Jenna that you could feel, you could almost tangibly touch it…her delivery of lines were realistic, her relationships (both good and bad) felt genuine and sincere, and her connection was so powerful. I wrote in my notebook “Scruggs plays this character in a way that makes you feel as if you’ve known her forever!” And when she sang…when I tell you she could blow the roof off that pie stand…even that would be an understatement. An incredible performer who gave a stellar performance. Her male counterpart, Connor Lewis (Dr. Pomatter) provided caricature comedy In a realistic that drew yiu to his side like bees to a flower. I really enjoyed their chemistry and their connection on stage.

Photo Credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire

Rounding out my standout are Hannah-Kathryn Wall (Becky) and.Becky Alex (Dawn). They were always on, always on character, and hit every mote. And my starry eyed award goes Davey Fried (Ogie) who isn’t introduced until much later in the show, but once he’s there, he’s all you want to warch! Whether he’s center focus or in e background. He commanded the stage with a goofy confidence that left you wanting more.

Like always when I ghost write I like to mention the tech elements. Costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb were perfect and totally encapsulated the vibe of the show, and set designer Scott Pask put presented us with what felt like an entire town right there on the stage with transitions so smooth you almost didn’t even notice them Waitress a smash hit in 2016, and now the tour will be just as big! Anniversary Tour Pie, the perfect ingredients for a perfect show!

Photo Credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 06 Hrs 27 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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