Review: THE BUNCO SQUAD ROLLS AGAIN at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

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It's time to grab your girlfriends and head to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse because the Bunco ladies are back! THE BUNCO SQUAD ROLLS AGAIN, running through September 12, brings together shenanigans, unexpected tender moments, and one seriously impressive group of Central Arkansas actresses. Add in Murry’s famous buffet, and you have all the ingredients for a fun girls' night out, even if, like me, you still don't actually play Bunco.

This cast is absolutely bursting with Central Arkansas theatre A-listers! When I first saw the cast list, I couldn't help but wonder if there were any women left for the other shows in Little Rock. Directed by Don Bolinger, with Keylan Alderson serving as Stage Manager, this production brings together Dianne Tact as Dodie, Leigh Anne Ralston as Ceil, Verda Davenport as Helen, Heather Dupree as Juli, Emory Tyson Molitor as Marian, Natalie Canerday as Allison, Jamie Boshears as Suzie, and Miranda Jane as Ginnie. If you frequent theatres around the area, chances are you already recognize more than a few of those names, and seeing all of them together on one stage is part of the fun.

The comedy gets rolling immediately with a four-way phone call between the women. The quick dialogue, perfectly timed interruptions, and confusion as they attempt to get everyone connected sounded exactly like a real group of women trying to navigate a call together. Right from the beginning, the cast establishes the rhythm and chemistry that carries throughout the show.

The first act centers around a surprise wedding shower, and as you can probably imagine with this group, simply throwing a party isn't going to be enough. All sorts of shenanigans follow as personalities collide, secrets and opinions make their way into the conversation, and the Bunco ladies do what they do best, which is get involved in each other's lives. The second act returns everyone to their monthly Bunco game, where the dice start rolling and the conversations get even more interesting.

And don't worry if you missed the original THE BUNCO SQUAD. There is enough context woven throughout the story to bring newcomers up to speed without making it feel like a lengthy recap. The performers make the characters' relationships and histories clear through their choices and interactions, so it doesn't take long to figure out who everyone is and how they fit into the group. You can walk into THE BUNCO SQUAD ROLLS AGAIN without seeing the first installment and not feel lost.

When I came to Murry’s to see the first BUNCO SQUAD, I learned that Bunco is actually a pretty popular game here in Central Arkansas. I had never even heard of it before, so I was surprised to see several Bunco groups attending the show together. Apparently, these ladies take their Bunco seriously! This time around, I didn't see any groups openly identifying themselves as Bunco players, but I have a sneaky suspicion they were scattered throughout the crowd. There were certain jokes and situations that received reactions that made me think, “Yep, they know exactly what these women are talking about.”

Much of the humor in THE BUNCO SQUAD ROLLS AGAIN comes from territory familiar to anyone navigating middle age and beyond. These women aren't shy about discussing their love lives, or anyone else's, for that matter. Divorce, infidelity, multiple marriages, changing relationships, aging, and even death are all fair game around the Bunco table. There were moments when the audience's laughter sounded less like “that's funny” and more like “oh yes, I've been there,” and with this much talent packed around one Bunco table, each actress gets an opportunity to make her mark.

Leigh Anne Ralston as Ceil has wonderful comedic instincts and knows exactly when a look or reaction can get just as big a laugh as a line. She has an effortless presence and a natural way of settling into the ensemble.

Verda Davenport as Helen brings plenty of personality to the table and is a joy to watch even when the attention isn't directly on her. I especially enjoyed the moment between Helen and Allison when they talk about Allison marrying Helen's brother. Davenport and Canerday allow the comedy to come from the familiarity between the two women. After all, it is one thing to have a Bunco buddy who knows all your business, but it is another thing entirely when she becomes your sister-in-law!

Heather Dupree as Juli brings another dimension to the group as its resident “wild child,” but this time around, life is forcing her to confront some very grown-up changes. As Juli copes with a pending divorce while also embracing the arrival of grandbabies, Dupree balances her character's seemingly free-spirited personality with genuine vulnerability.

Emory Tyson Molitor as Marian is wonderfully expressive and has a natural stage presence that draws your attention. She gives Marian enough individuality that she never disappears into such a powerhouse ensemble.

Natalie Canerday as Allison is a comedy genius. Seriously, this woman can bring me to tears from laughing so hard. Now happily enjoying marriage number three, Allison has some definite opinions about married life, and Canerday delivers every one of them with gusto. Her dialogue about who really wears the pants in the relationship is hilarious, and the confidence behind her delivery makes it even better. Canerday has impeccable comedic timing, but it is often her expressions and reactions that completely do me in. Sometimes all she has to do is give a look, and I'm gone.

Then you put Allison together with Miranda Jane as Ginnie, and these two are so much fun to watch bicker back and forth. Canerday and Jane have fantastic chemistry, tossing remarks and reactions at each other with the ease of two women who know exactly how to get under each other's skin. Jane brings plenty of her own spark to Ginnie and proves to be a worthy opponent for Allison.

Making her Murry’s Dinner Playhouse debut, Jamie Boshears as Suzie blends in with these women like she has been with them forever. Joining an ensemble filled with seasoned performers is no small feat, but Boshears jumps right into the rhythm of the group and looks completely at home around the Bunco table.

And then there is Dianne Tact as Dodie, the pot-smoking retired librarian who quickly became one of my favorites. Tact embraces Dodie's eccentricities without turning her into a caricature. Dodie is completely comfortable being Dodie, and Tact gives her such warmth that I became far more attached to her than I realized, and when Dodie dies, it completely caught me off guard and actually made me tear up

That is ultimately the strength of Bolinger's ensemble. Nobody is simply waiting for her turn to deliver the next punchline. They listen, react, interrupt, and tease in a way that makes the group dynamic believable. With eight distinctive personalities sharing the stage, everybody gets a chance to roll, and this A-list group knows exactly what to do with it.

Of course, no trip to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse is complete without a visit to the buffet. As always, I try a little bit of everything, and at this point, they really need to start providing me with a bigger plate! I consider it part of my reviewing responsibilities to give the buffet the same thorough attention I give the show, right? The cod was my favorite, but the Salisbury steak was yummy as well. Then there were the desserts, and there were a plethora of them tempting me from the dessert table. Still, I think my love goes to the carrot cake.

So grab your girlfriends or your own Bunco squad and head to Murry’s Dinner Playhouse. You don't even have to know how to play to join in on the fun. For more information and tickets, visit their website at murrysdp.com.

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