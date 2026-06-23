Review: THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

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If The Golden Girls and Steel Magnolias had a theatrical love child, it would be The Hallelujah Girls, now playing at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home through Sunday, June 28. Written by Jones Hope Wooten and directed by Dianne Pankau, this laugh-out-loud Southern comedy celebrates friendship, second chances, and the realization that life doesn't stop because you've reached a certain age. Packed with colorful personalities and quick wit, it is the kind of show that will have you laughing through the whole show.

Set in the small town of Eden Falls, Georgia, The Hallelujah Girls centers on a group of women who gather regularly at SPA-DEE-DAH!, an abandoned church-turned-day spa run by former beauty queen Sugar Lee Thompkins. Tired of feeling overlooked and stuck in the same routines, these women decide it's time to reclaim their lives and chase the dreams they've put on hold for far too long. Along the way, they encounter romance and enough hilarious Southern drama that reminds us that it's never too late to reinvent yourself.

Director Dianne Pankau understands exactly what makes a Jones Hope Wooten comedy work. The laughs come frequently, but beneath every joke is a story about friendship, self-worth, and finding the courage to embrace new opportunities. Pankau allows the humor to shine, while creating a production that feels genuine even in its most outrageous moments.

Leading the cast is Laura Chandler as Sugar Lee Thompkins. Chandler brings charisma and determination to the role, making Sugar Lee an easy character to root for. Whether she's rallying her friends or pursuing her own dreams, Chandler keeps the audience invested in every step of her journey.

Patty Kotlicky gives a wonderful performance as Carlene Travis. She beautifully captures a woman who has spent much of her life putting everyone else first and is finally beginning to discover what she wants for herself. Kotlicky gives Carlene a sincerity that grounds the production, making her journey especially rewarding to watch.

Cindy Young is delightful as Nita Mooney. Her comedic timing is sharp, and she delivers her lines with the confidence of someone who knows exactly how funny they are. Young creates a character who is both hilarious and relatable, adding another memorable personality to this ensemble of strong Southern women.

Sue Howe embraces the eccentricities of Mavis Flowers with gusto. She fully commits to every comedic moment and understands exactly how to navigate the larger-than-life world Jones Hope Wooten has created. Howe keeps the audience laughing while also contributing to the genuine sense of friendship that drives the story.

Then there is Karen McKaig as Crystal Hart, who absolutely cracked me up all evening long. McKaig has mastered the art of innocent line delivery, making some of the funniest moments in the show land with effortless precision. There is something wonderfully endearing about Crystal, and McKaig plays her with such sincerity that every unexpected comment becomes even funnier. I found myself eagerly anticipating every entrance, not only because I couldn't wait to hear what she was going to say next, but also because I couldn't wait to see what she would be wearing. Her costumes perfectly complement Crystal's quirky personality, and each appearance felt like a comedic gift to the audience.

Though Joanne Helms' Bunny Sutherland is technically the villain of the story, Helms is far too entertaining for anyone to truly dislike. She relishes every opportunity to stir the pot, delivering Bunny's schemes and sharp remarks with just the right amount of mischief. What makes her performance especially successful is her impeccable chemistry with the rest of the women. Helms knows exactly how to play off each personality, creating exchanges that often had the audience roaring with laughter. Even when Bunny is causing trouble, Helms brings such charm and energy to the role that you find yourself eagerly anticipating her next entrance.

The men more than hold their own alongside this powerhouse group of women. Vance Jones is absolutely outrageous as Bobby Dwayne Dillahunt, and I mean that as the highest compliment. Jones understands exactly the kind of world he's stepped into and wisely decides that if he's going to share the stage with these larger-than-life women, he'd better match their energy. He vamps up every moment with just the right amount of flair, sass, and comedic confidence, creating a character who fits perfectly into the show's delightfully over-the-top atmosphere. His timing is impeccable, and every appearance seems designed to squeeze every possible laugh from the audience.

Gabe Potter is equally enjoyable as Porter Padgett. Potter brings an easy likability to the role, even though he is a mama's boy. His interactions with the ladies add another layer of fun to the production and help reinforce the story's themes of friendship and second chances.

One of the production's greatest strengths is the chemistry among the cast. These performers genuinely feel like lifelong friends who have weathered years of ups and downs together. Their interactions are filled with affection, frustration, loyalty, and humor, creating relationships that audiences immediately connect with. The banter flows naturally, making the laughs come even easier.

The setting of SPA-DEE-DAH! becomes a character in its own right. Much like the beauty shop in Steel Magnolias, it serves as a gathering place where friendships are nurtured, secrets are shared, and lives are changed. The scenic design helps create a welcoming atmosphere that makes the audience feel like they are sitting right alongside these women as they navigate life's challenges and celebrate life's victories.

You don't want to miss this last weekend. Gather your friends, settle in, and prepare to spend an evening with a group of women you'll wish you could join for coffee, gossip, and a little time at SPA-DEE-DAH! before the curtain falls. These Hallelujah Girls will have you laughing, cheering, and maybe even believing that your next great adventure is still waiting just around the corner. For more information, vi

sit their website at www.tlpmh.org.

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