CINDERELLA YOUTH EDITION to Open at the Royal Theatre from Young Players

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Young Players at The Royal Theatre will present Cinderella Youth Edition. With Music by Richard Rogers, Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, this adaptation is by Tom Briggs. Performances will run July 9-19, 2026.

The prince is giving a ball, and you are invited. Sponsored by Everett Buick GMC, the Royal Theatre brings this Cinderella musical to life with a special youth edition. This isn't just an ordinary version of Cinderella. This is a specially created Youth Edition. Yes, all the beloved songs from the original are present but the script is condensed to better suit young attention spans. The plot has also been slightly altered to highlight some important lessons for contemporary audiences.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, youth edition puts a new spin on the beloved fairytale that continues to enchant audiences with the timeless themes of kindness, love, and the power of dreams. The story follows Ella, a young woman who lost her father and lives as a servant to her wickedly cruel stepmother and stepsisters.

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. Online ticket prices are: $20 general admission; $15 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $10 for 12th grade and younger plus additional fees. For online ticket sales, go to .

This production of Cinderella Youth Edition has been double cast as follows:

Performing July 9-12 is the Magic Cast which includes Cinderella, Maggie Morgan; Godmother, Faith Jeffries; Stepmother, Abby Grace Neufer; Joy, Dakota Phillips; Portia, Macy McGinty; Prince, Logan McGrew; King, Katie Morris; Queen, Abbott Turner; Herald, Sarah Smith.

Performing on July 16-19 is the Castle Cast which includes Cinderella, Dawson Claire Jones; Godmother, Madison Richards; Stepmother, Allison Campbell; Joy, Lila Lane; Portia, Caroline Hartsell; Prince, Logan McGrew; King, Haddie Hinson; Queen, Lawsynn Swanner; Herald, Avery Thornton.

The Town Ensemble will perform both weekends and includes: Emberlee Lyon, Isabelle Lowrey, Landry McGrew, Miriam Bruce, Caroline Carr, Emerson Duncan, Lizzie Glover, Lyla Harrell, Kate Tribble, Hallie Bates, Lainey Brown, Tenley Holland, Ruby Lillich, Emma Leek, Laurin Smith, Talulah Johnston, Isabelle Aulenback, Shelby Lane, Sadie Hawkins, Samantha Andrews, Andi Adams, Tatum Clark, Tyrion Fogleman, Kaylee Brewster.

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