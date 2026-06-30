Exclusive: Watch Betty Buckley Perform 'On the 4th of July' From Upcoming Live Album ENOUGH

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive video of Betty Buckley's new single, "On the 4th of July," released Monday, June 29. Watch as Betty performs the song live at Joe's Pub.

Written by six-time GRAMMY Award winner James Taylor, "On the 4th of July" is the second single from Buckley's forthcoming album, Enough, which will be released by Palmetto Records on July 17, 2026.

Enough, Buckley's 19th album, was recorded live during her acclaimed 2025 residency at Joe's Pub. The collection showcases the Tony Award winner's signature interpretive style through a live set highlighting her storytelling and vocal artistry.

"'On the 4th of July' captures the nostalgia, joy, and bittersweet beauty of looking back on our lives and the people we love," Buckley said in a statement. "Releasing it ahead of Independence Day felt especially meaningful, as the holiday often brings family and friends together and reminds us of the memories and connections that shape who we are. James Taylor's songwriting is deeply moving in its humanity, and I'm honored to share my interpretation of this beautiful song."

Buckley, often referred to as the "Voice of Broadway," won the Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Cats and earned an additional Tony nomination for Triumph of Love. Her Broadway credits also include Sunset Boulevard, 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Her screen work includes Carrie, Tender Mercies, Split, The Happening, and the television series Eight Is Enough, Law & Order: SVU, Preacher, The Leftovers, and Oz.

Her recent projects include Amanda Kramer's By Design, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and Eternity for A24, released in 2025.

"On the 4th of July" is available now on all major streaming platforms, with Enough arriving July 17, 2026.