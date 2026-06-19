Review: ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre in Benton

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Princess Anastasia has been found at the Royal Theatre in Benton. Seriously, I am a starry-heart eyes believer that Karis Martin is the real lost princess. There is no way you can tell me otherwise, and if you don't believe me, go see for yourself. This is your last weekend to catch Anastasia, and trust me, you do not want to miss it. Directed by Jeremy Clay, with Assistant Director Aubree Blankenship, Co-Music Directors Justin and Heidi McCartney, and Choreographer Jordyn Purtle, this sweeping musical adventure is filled with romance, humor, and enough theatrical magic to leave audiences completely enchanted.

Based on the beloved animated film and inspired by the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov, Anastasia follows a young woman with no memory of her past as she embarks on a journey to discover who she truly is. Along the way, she joins forces with two charming con men hoping to pass her off as the lost princess in order to claim a reward. What begins as a scheme soon transforms into a touching story about family, identity, love, and finding where you belong.

Karis Martin is the perfect Anya—Princess Anastasia come to life. The moment she steps onto the stage, she illuminates the entire theatre with her radiant smile and unmistakable princess energy. From her very first scene, I completely believed she was Anastasia. Martin possesses that rare quality that allows an audience to instantly connect with a character, and she carries the production with confidence and the ability to make everyone fall in in love with her. Her vocal performances are beautiful, but it is her ability to make Anya's journey feel authentic and deeply personal that truly shines.

Just as impressive is the chemistry she shares with her fellow performers. Her relationship with JT Watford's Dmitry is charming, making it easy to become invested in their growing romance. At the same time, her playful interactions with Rex Wilkins' Vlad create some of the production's most delightful moments. Together, the trio forms the emotional core of the show, and their bond feels so genuine that you can't help but root for them from beginning to end.

JT Watford may be new to the Royal Theatre stage, but you would never know it from the ease and confidence with which he performs alongside his castmates. From the moment he appears as Dmitry, he feels like a natural part of the Royal Theatre family. Watford builds effortless chemistry with Martin and Wilkins, and his quick wit and charm make Dmitry instantly likable, while his emotional scenes reveal a depth that keeps the audience invested in his journey.

It is no secret that I am a huge Rex Wilkins fan, so when I learned he would be appearing in Anastasia, my excitement level skyrocketed. Once again, he proved exactly why he is one of my favorite performers to watch. Wilkins' character work is absolutely professional-level, and this production gives him countless opportunities to showcase those talents. As Vlad Popov, he is endlessly charming, effortlessly funny, and completely captivating. Every time he stepped onstage, I found myself smiling in anticipation of whatever witty remark or clever bit of business he would deliver next.

Wilkins also shares fantastic chemistry with both Martin and Watford, making their unlikely trio feel genuine and lovable from the very beginning. However, his scenes opposite Jessica Miller's Countess Lily were pure theatrical gold. Miller is fabulous in the role, bringing confidence, wit, and just the right amount of sass. The pair play off one another beautifully, blending flirtation and humor in a way that had the audience laughing again and again. Their interactions are among the highlights of the entire production, and every moment they shared onstage was an absolute delight.

Leigh Ann Davis brings grace and emotional depth to Dowager Empress Maria. She perfectly captures the heartbreak of a grandmother who has spent years mourning her family while never completely giving up hope. Nathan Clay captured the seriousness and unwavering sense of duty through subtle expressions and thoughtful choices that defines Gleb while also allowing audiences to see the compassion simmering beneath the surface.

And, let's not overlook the touching contribution of Trudie Robinson as Young Anastasia. Though her stage time is brief, Robinson makes a lasting impression by beautifully capturing the innocence and joy of the young princess before tragedy changes everything. Her scenes help establish the emotional stakes of the story and serve as a poignant reminder of what was lost.

The costumes deserve special recognition for helping bring the world of Anastasia to life. From the grandeur of Imperial Russia to the elegance of Parisian high society, every costume helps transport the audience into the story's different eras and locations. The royal costumes, in particular, are absolutely stunning. The Romanov family appears draped in rich fabrics, intricate details, and regal designs that immediately establish their status while creating breathtaking stage pictures. The opening scenes featuring the Royal Family feel like living portraits, adding an extra layer of beauty and poignancy to the story before history takes its tragic turn. Every gown, military uniform, and aristocratic ensemble contributes to the show's sense of scale and authenticity, making the production feel even more lavish and magical.

Musically, the production is outstanding. Justin and Heidi McCartney guide the cast through Stephen Flaherty's gorgeous score, and each character deliever their songs with all the passion. Songs like "Journey to the Past," "Once Upon a December," and "My Petersburg" soar throughout the theatre, while the ensemble provides lush harmonies that make every musical moment feel larger than life. The music fills the theatre with emotion, helping audiences experience every triumph, heartbreak, and revelation alongside the characters.

Jordyn Purtle's choreography adds beauty and energy to the production. From elegant ballroom moments to lively ensemble numbers, the movement helps transport audiences from revolutionary Russia to glamorous Paris. The choreography not only showcases the talent of the cast but also helps establish the grandeur and elegance that make Anastasia such a visually captivating experience.

The ensemble deserves tremendous praise as well. Anastasia requires performers to portray an entire world of characters, from Russian citizens and soldiers to Parisian aristocrats and refugees. Every cast member remains fully committed to the story, creating a rich and believable world that surrounds the principal characters. Their energy and dedication elevate every scene.

This is a magical show, and I stand firmly by my statement that Princess Anastasia has been found at The Royal. This enchanting production closes Sunday, June 21, and it is a journey to the past that you absolutely do not want to miss. To find out more information, visit their website at theroyaltheatre.org.

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