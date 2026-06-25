Review: 11 DAYS at The Historic Malco Theater in Hot Springs

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Ret. Lt. Col. Scott Mann, a highly decorated Green Beret and Hot Springs native, recently returned home to Arkansas with his acclaimed one-man play, 11 Days: The Story of Operation Pineapple Express. Directed by Jason Cannon, the production delivered unforgettable performances at The Historic Malco Theater in Hot Springs and the Montgomery County Council for the Performing Arts in Mount Ida.

Adapted from Mann's New York Times bestselling book Operation Pineapple Express, 11 Days recounts one of the most remarkable volunteer rescue missions in modern American history. In August 2021, as Kabul fell and the Taliban closed in on the airport, Mann was faced with an impossible decision: accept that the mission was over or find a way to rescue the Afghan allies he had promised to protect. Refusing to walk away, Mann joined a team of veterans, diplomats, intelligence officers, and volunteers who organized an extraordinary rescue operation entirely outside official government channels. Working from basements, living rooms, and makeshift command centers across America, they helped save more than 1,000 Afghan interpreters, commandos, and their families from almost certain death.

Described as Argo meets Dunkirk—except every moment actually happened—11 Days is far more than a military story. It is a profoundly human account of courage, honor, sacrifice, and the promises we keep when doing so comes at an enormous personal cost. Through the course of the one-act production, Mann seamlessly embodies nearly 20 different characters, transporting audiences into the desperate 11 days that changed countless lives forever.

The journey that brought Mann to the stage is every bit as compelling as the story he tells. After retiring from 23 years of military service, including multiple deployments to Afghanistan, Colombia, Peru, and other locations around the world, he struggled with the invisible wounds of war and nearly took his own life. It was through storytelling (and an acting class) that he rediscovered purpose and healing. That experience eventually led him to found Task Force Pineapple, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, first responders, and their families navigate trauma through the transformative power of storytelling and community.

The production has resonated with audiences across the country. Following a critically acclaimed New York City engagement that earned standing ovations and drew theater professionals, veterans, and civilians alike, actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise joined the effort to help bring 11 Days to communities nationwide as part of its ongoing national tour.

Each performance concludes with a post-show conversation featuring Mann and members of Task Force Pineapple, allowing audiences to ask questions and engage directly with those who lived through the events depicted onstage. The discussions reinforce the play's central message: this is not about politics, but about humanity, loyalty, and the enduring bonds forged through service.

11 Days continues its national tour with upcoming performances in Southern Pines, North Carolina (July 24), Carteret, New Jersey (August 26), Pensacola, Florida (November 7), and Morganton, North Carolina (November 10).

For more information about 11 Days, Scott Mann, or Task Force Pineapple, visit tfpineapple.org or scottmann.com.

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