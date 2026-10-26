Review: DIRTY DANCING THE MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

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I......had........the time of my life!

Seriously, how could I not? Give me a brooding bad boy with swiveling hips, a sweet girl discovering her confidence, a little forbidden romance, and one legendary lift, and I am all in! DIRTY DANCING – THE MUSICAL swept into Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville October 21–25, bringing the heat and unforgettable moments that made the 1987 film a cultural phenomenon. And for those of us who grew up swooning over Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle, this was our chance to return to Kellerman's resort!

I have loved DIRTY DANCING for years, and seeing this story unfold onstage brought plenty of excitement. Would Johnny have that irresistible bad-boy attitude? Would Baby capture Jennifer Grey's awkward innocence? And, most importantly, would they nail THE LIFT? These are serious questions for a devoted DIRTY DANCING fan! Thankfully, this production delivered plenty to enjoy, including one fiery performer who completely stole my starry-heart eyes.

Based on the screenplay by Eleanor Bergstein, DIRTY DANCING follows Frances "Baby" Houseman (Annaliese Starnes), a sheltered young woman vacationing with her family at Kellerman's resort in the Catskill Mountains during the summer of 1963. Her ordinary family vacation takes an unexpected turn when she meets charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle (Blake Zelesnikar).

Coming from very different backgrounds, their growing attraction challenges the expectations placed upon them. When Johnny's dance partner Penny Johnson (Olivia Cece) finds herself in a difficult situation, Baby volunteers to take her place, beginning dance lessons that develop into something much more personal. What follows is a coming-of-age story about romance, class differences, family expectations, and finding the courage to stand up for what is right.

One of the first things that caught my attention was how much Annaliese Starnes looked like her movie counterpart, Jennifer Grey! It was almost like watching Baby step right out of the movie and onto the Walton Arts Center stage. Beyond the resemblance, Starnes captured Baby's youthful innocence and awkward charm. Her early dance lessons were especially endearing, and I enjoyed watching her gradually develop the confidence to make her own decisions.

Meanwhile, Blake Zelesnikar brought the necessary toughness and rugged charm to Johnny Castle, a character made legendary by Patrick Swayze. Those are some mighty big dancing shoes to fill, but Zelesnikar embraced Johnny's brooding, no-nonsense attitude while revealing glimpses of the vulnerable man underneath. Johnny has learned to protect himself from judgment, particularly from wealthy resort guests who look down on him. Zelesnikar balanced that hardened exterior with growing tenderness toward Baby, making their opposites-attract romance believable.

However, my starry-heart eyes of the evening go to Olivia Cece as Penny Johnson! Oh my goodness, this woman absolutely commanded my attention every time she stepped onto the stage! Cece was fiery, passionate, and oozed sexiness with every movement. Her dancing was mesmerizing, combining incredible strength and precision with seemingly effortless sensuality. I could hardly take my eyes off her!

But Penny is much more than a fabulous dancer. Her storyline is heartbreaking, and Cece beautifully balanced that fiery exterior with genuine vulnerability. Watching Penny navigate her emotional struggles made her one of the evening's most compelling characters. I may have come for Johnny and Baby's romance, but Cece's Penny stole a huge piece of my heart.

The Houseman family also plays an important role in Baby's journey. Bryan Fenkart portrays Jake Houseman, Baby's protective father, whose expectations become increasingly difficult for her to meet. Their relationship adds emotional weight as Baby begins questioning the values she has always accepted. Gina Lamparella portrays her mother, Marjorie, while Lily Kren plays Baby's sister, Lisa, whose romantic adventures provide a lighter contrast to Baby's complicated summer.

I do love a good bad guy, and Antony Sanchez as Robbie Gould certainly gave me one to enjoy! Sanchez brought just the right amount of upper-class snobbery and entitlement to Robbie, a young man who seems to believe his privileged upbringing excuses his terrible behavior. His arrogance was almost impressive, and the way he dismissed people he considered beneath him made him all the more infuriating. Sanchez embraced Robbie's smug attitude so convincingly that I thoroughly enjoyed disliking him!

Erick Pinnick takes on the role of Tito Suarez, while Dan Klimko appears as Neil Kellerman and Loren Lester portrays resort owner Max Kellerman. The supporting cast includes Sarah Ellis as Vivian Pressman, Jonas Cohen as Mr. Schumacher, and Jason Richards in several roles, including Moe Pressman. Together, they establish the bustling resort atmosphere and social divisions that shape the story.

And then there is the dancing!

From energetic ensemble numbers to intimate partner choreography, dance is the heartbeat of this production. I especially enjoyed the contrast between the resort's polished entertainment and the staff's more uninhibited movements. The ensemble, featuring Zoe Edan Lemelman, Francesca Mancuso, Brett Rawlings, Grace Sautter, Neil Starkenberg, John Swapshire, Carmella Taitt, and Fisher Lane Stewart, fills Kellerman's with excitement and energy. The choreography reveals attraction, tension, and freedom that the characters sometimes struggle to express through words.

Blake Zelesnikar (Johnny Castle) and the Dirty Dancing_ The Musical Company.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Of course, what would DIRTY DANCING be without its iconic soundtrack? Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth and Ethan Peterson as Billy Kostecki are wonderful vocal highlights, performing duets that bring many of those beloved songs to life. Lalonde is especially prominent throughout the production, lending her voice to several familiar favorites, while Peterson complements her beautifully. Their characters also have a sweet little romance of their own, with Billy dreaming of running away to New York with Elizabeth once the summer ends. I enjoyed this additional storyline, which gives us another young couple hoping to find love and a future beyond Kellerman's.

Director Lonny Price and choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie faced the challenge of translating a movie famous for its dancing into a stage production. Price has a particularly interesting connection to the material, having portrayed Neil Kellerman in the original film. Scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Emily Rebholz, and video design by David Bengali help establish the atmosphere of the Catskills resort.

While romance is certainly the main attraction, DIRTY DANCING explores some serious themes. Penny's circumstances, Johnny's treatment by wealthy resort guests, and Dr. Houseman's expectations for his daughter remind us that the summer of 1963 was not necessarily as carefree as the music might suggest.

Another element I particularly appreciated was the incorporation of the Civil Rights Movement into the story. A couple of the young male employees discussed traveling south to join the Freedom Riders, reminding audiences that the world outside Kellerman's resort was undergoing monumental change. The production also incorporated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, adding an especially poignant moment. I loved that the creative team acknowledged this important chapter in American history. It connected Baby's growing awareness of injustice with a generation of young people standing up for equality and demanding change. Suddenly, this summer romance became part of something much bigger.

And what would DIRTY DANCING be without that legendary declaration?

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

Few lines in movie history generate that kind of anticipation! It is the moment when Johnny publicly acknowledges Baby's worth and refuses to let others dismiss her, leading into the finale everyone has been waiting for.

What makes this engagement especially exciting is that the production is preparing for Broadway in February 2027, giving Northwest Arkansas audiences the opportunity to experience it before its New York debut. I love that Walton Arts Center continues bringing major theatrical productions to Arkansas, allowing theatre lovers to enjoy shows of this caliber without traveling to New York.

DIRTY DANCING offers everything fans love about the original story while reminding us that 1963 was a pivotal year when young people were challenging traditions and discovering their power to make a difference. Between the romance, humor, powerful performances, and historical themes, there was plenty to appreciate beyond that famous final lift.

For me, the evening delivered a whole lot of swooning, and I can't wait to see the success it has on Broadway!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 01 Hrs 29 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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