Review: A DOLL'S HOUSE at The Lantern Theatre in Conway

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October is my favorite month for theatre, especially when everyone embraces the spooky season! So, when I headed to The Lantern Theatre in Conway to see A DOLL’S HOUSE, I went in knowing absolutely nothing about the story and naturally assumed I was in for something that would fit the Halloween spirit. Well, I was wrong about the kind of show I was going to see, but as a woman, I discovered that this was a different kind of nightmare altogether. Imagine being trapped in a marriage, and a society in general, where your primary purpose in life is to please your husband. Where your opinions, dreams, and even your identity take a back seat to his happiness. Now THAT is terrifying! Henrik Ibsen's A DOLL’S HOUSE, directed by Trent Reese with Assistant Director Treece Ealy, explores this unsettling reality and continues through Sunday, October 25.

First performed in 1879, A DOLL’S HOUSE challenged traditional expectations of women's roles in society. The story follows Nora Helmer (Gabrielle Nearsey), a seemingly happy wife and mother whose comfortable life with her husband, Torvald (Daniel Vasquez), is built on secrets. Years earlier, Nora secretly borrowed money to save her husband's life, but when Nils Krogstad (Ben Perry) threatens to expose her actions, her carefully maintained world begins to crumble. As the truth approaches, Nora must confront her circumstances and make a decision that could change everything.

My starry-heart eyes go straight to Gabrielle Nearsey as Nora! This woman is intense, and I mean that in the best possible way! Because The Lantern Theatre offers such an intimate setting, there is absolutely no escaping the emotional turmoil she brings to the stage. You can practically feel the spousal anxiety radiating from her. Every nervous reaction and desperate attempt to maintain control draws you further into her world. Nearsey commands this demanding material with an intensity that makes it impossible to look away. She carries the emotional weight of the production beautifully, making Nora's struggle feel personal and uncomfortably close.

Daniel Vasquez as Torvald Helmer rubbed me the wrong way from beginning to end, and I mean that as a compliment to his acting! His condescending tone toward Nora made me want to roll my eyes every time he opened his mouth. The way he spoke to her, as though she were a child rather than his wife and equal, was infuriating. Even his affectionate pet names sounded more patronizing than loving. Vasquez maintained that superior attitude throughout the production, and I was equally annoyed with his character from start to finish. Bravo to Vasquez for making me dislike Torvald so consistently!

Ben Perry plays Nils Krogstad perfectly! I especially love the gloomy, ominous music that begins before Krogstad even makes his appearance. Talk about setting the mood! Before he says a single word, you already know trouble is coming. Perry embraces the role beautifully, bringing uneasiness to the story as he threatens to expose Nora's secret. What makes Krogstad interesting, though, is that he isn't simply a villain. As the story unfolds, we begin to understand the desperation behind his actions. Perry handles this complicated character wonderfully, making Krogstad someone you initially dread seeing enter the room but eventually begin to understand.

Jade Coldiron portrays Mrs. Kristine Linde, Nora's longtime friend whose experiences contrast with Nora's sheltered existence. Unlike Nora, Kristine understands what it means to survive without financial security. What I especially enjoyed was Coldiron's chemistry with Perry! These two work beautifully together, bringing a genuine connection to characters whose romantic history is filled with difficult choices and missed opportunities. Their scenes offer a refreshing change from the tension inside the Helmer household, and I found myself rooting for them to find some happiness.

Tavares Pilgrim as Dr. Rank brings some much-needed levity to this emotionally heavy story, and I welcomed every bit of it! His presence lightens the mood, offering a break from the tension brewing inside the Helmer household. However, that changes when the big reveal comes! Suddenly, the character providing lighter moments has his own heartbreaking reality to face. Pilgrim handles that shift beautifully, reminding us that even those who appear cheerful may be carrying burdens we know nothing about.

Though their time onstage is brief, the Helmer children—Mark Gadberry as Bobby, Beau Gadberry as Ivar, and Dylan Goodeye as Emmy—are super cute! Along with their nanny, Anne (Rosie Olusala), the family maid (Anna Ruth Merrit), and the Porter (Treece Ealy), they help bring the Helmer household to life. I enjoyed seeing the children interact with the adults, while the household staff help establish the comfortable lifestyle the family enjoys.

Director Trent Reese, along with Assistant Director Treece Ealy, makes some interesting creative choices that add to the storytelling. I especially enjoyed the use of sound throughout the production. The gloomy music announcing Krogstad's arrival immediately creates a sense of dread, while the laugh track adds an entirely different dimension. To me, it felt like a nod to those classic television sitcoms of the 1950s and 1960s, where the wives were always perfectly dressed, the houses were immaculate, and keeping their husbands happy seemed to be their greatest responsibility. You know the ones! Everything was picture-perfect, and the audience laughed right on cue. However, beneath that seemingly ideal domestic life is a much less cheerful reality. The laugh track almost makes the household feel like a television performance, where everyone is expected to play their assigned roles regardless of what is happening behind closed doors. I thought this was a clever way to emphasize the contrast between appearances and reality.

Behind the scenes, Stage Manager Margo Nunn keeps the production running smoothly, while Dramaturg Zachary Proctor helps bring Ibsen's classic text to life. Costume Designer Vera Proctor, along with Prop and Scenic Designers Selly Olusala and Pammi Fabert, creates the world of the Helmer household, with Kylan Sanchez serving as Production Assistant.

The production has already enjoyed some sold-out performances, and for good reason! So, don't wait. Grab your tickets online and head to The Lantern Theatre in Conway. This spooky season, forget the ghosts and goblins and prepare to confront a different kind of monster—the societal expectations that can be just as frightening as anything lurking in the shadows!

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