Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

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A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is one of my absolute favorite musicals, so I was thrilled when I learned that Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock was bringing it to the stage! Then I saw the cast list, and my excitement went through the roof! This production is practically a who's who of Central Arkansas comedy, featuring some of the funniest performers in the area. With Quinn Gasaway and Tim Cooper sharing the stage, I already knew I was going to laugh until I cried! Directed by Don Bolinger and running through November 14, this delightfully murderous musical combines everything I love about musical theatre—clever writing, outrageous characters, wonderful music, and comedy that leaves my cheeks hurting from smiling.

Featuring music by Steven Lutvak, lyrics by Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman, and a book by Freedman, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER won four Tony Awards in 2014, including Best Musical. Based on Roy Horniman's novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal, the show combines British humor, romance, and a rather impressive body count. It is sophisticated, ridiculous, and deliciously naughty all at the same time.

The story follows Monty Navarro (Tim Cooper), a financially struggling young man who discovers that his late mother belonged to the wealthy D'Ysquith family. Unfortunately, she was disowned, leaving Monty without the privileges of his aristocratic heritage. When he learns that he is ninth in line to become the Earl of Highhurst, he realizes his future could be considerably brighter if a few relatives were no longer standing in his way. What follows is a series of outrageous schemes to move himself closer to the family fortune, all while juggling two very different romantic interests.

And wouldn't you know it? Those pesky relatives keep meeting their untimely ends!

Leading this murderous adventure is Cooper as Monty, with Gasaway taking on the ridiculous challenge of portraying the D'Ysquith family. Whenever these two share the stage, I know I am in for a treat! Their comedic chemistry goes beyond making me laugh—they send me into fits of uncontrollable giggles. Their impeccable timing, expressive reactions, and natural ability to play off one another are a delight to watch. Once they get me laughing, there is simply no stopping!

Quinn Gasaway

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Gasaway has one of the musical's most demanding assignments, portraying an assortment of eccentric D'Ysquith relatives, each with a distinctive personality. Watching one actor repeatedly return as a completely different family member is funny enough, but Gasaway takes full advantage of the opportunity. His character transformations and ability to maintain the show's frantic comedic pace make him a highlight of the production.

Cooper holds the madness together as Monty, somehow remaining charming while making increasingly questionable decisions. His reactions to the eccentric relatives are often just as entertaining as their antics. Cooper understands that sometimes the funniest moment comes not from delivering the joke but from responding to the ridiculousness happening around him. Paired with Gasaway, he is an absolute comedic delight.

Chloe Clement, Tim Cooper, Bridget Davis

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Of course, murder is not Monty's only complication. His romantic life is nearly as tangled as his family tree!

Chloe Clement is delightfully charming as Sibella Hallward, a woman who knows exactly how to keep Monty under her spell. With a perfectly timed pout or coy glance, Clement can have Monty wrapped around her finger in seconds, and I must admit, her technique is almost inspiring! She brings a wonderful combination of flirtation, wit, and confidence to the role, making Sibella's playful manipulation appear effortless. Her expressive reactions and comedic timing add another layer of humor to their relationship, and watching Monty struggle to resist her charms is part of the fun.

Then there is Bridget Davis as Phoebe D'Ysquith, a sweet and intelligent young woman who belongs to the very family Monty is trying to eliminate. Davis brings a radiant charm to Phoebe that makes her instantly endearing. There is something about Davis that naturally draws your attention, and when she smiles, I swear the whole room lights up! Her warmth and brightness beautifully complement Phoebe's disposition, making her a lovely contrast to the more calculating personalities surrounding her. Davis has that special stage presence that makes you smile right along with her.

One of the musical's most entertaining numbers, "I've Decided to Marry You," brings the romantic chaos to a head. With Monty caught between Sibella and Phoebe, the song uses rapid-fire lyrics, misunderstandings, and increasingly frantic circumstances to create a hilarious theatrical situation. The number requires precise timing and perfectly captures the absurdity that makes this musical so much fun.

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

But the laughter certainly does not stop with the leading characters.

This entire cast reads like a who's who of Central Arkansas comedy, bringing together some of the area's most recognizable theatrical talents. Each performer contributes to the show's wonderfully ridiculous atmosphere, and Murry's has assembled quite the comedic dream team.

Emily Molitor, Tim Cooper

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Emily Tyson Molitor portrays Miss Shingle and Woman #1. Miss Shingle sets Monty's murderous ambitions into motion by revealing his surprising family history. Molitor also serves as Musical Director, pulling double duty in a show filled with intricate harmonies and demanding musical comedy.

While the leading characters may drive the murderous mayhem, the supporting ensemble ensures there is never a dull moment! Kelley Ponder appears as Woman #2, while Brianna East portrays Woman #3. Rounding out the ensemble are Koty Mansfield as Man #1, Michael Klucher as Man #2, and Grant Watkins as Man #3. These talented performers bring an assortment of colorful characters to Monty's increasingly complicated world, and every one of them is hilarious to watch! Their expressive reactions, distinct characterizations, and sharp comedic timing add even more laughs to an already outrageous production.

Behind the scenes, Bolinger also serves as Set Designer, with Moriah Patterson as Assistant Director and Choreographer. Artistic Director Glen J. Gilbert oversees the theatre's artistic programming, while Keylan Alderson handles Stage Management, Props, Lighting, and Sound. Mark Carlisle provides Set Construction, Elaina Petroulkhina contributes Scenic Painting, and Anthony McBride designs the costumes. Together, this creative team brings the musical's eccentric aristocratic world to life.

And, of course, no visit to Murry's Dinner Playhouse would be complete without a trip to the buffet! Dinner was yummy as always, with the cod remaining my favorite, though the savory beef tips were a close contender. The bread pudding was wonderfully moist, and to top it all off, I treated myself to a virgin piña colada that sent me straight into a sugar high! Devin, as always, took great care of us, and always makes me feel like I'm party of the Murry's family. I love it here!

With Halloween season upon us, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is an especially fitting choice. It has murder, mystery, romance, and plenty of mischief, but instead of sending audiences home frightened, it sends them home smiling. The show runs through November 14 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock. Whether you already love this Tony Award-winning musical or are experiencing Monty's murderous adventures for the first time, this production offers a wonderfully entertaining escape. For showtimes, buffet information, and reservations, visit www.murrysdp.com or call 501-562-3131.

Quinn Gasaway, Kelly Ponder

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

Quinn Gasaway, Brianna East

Photo credit: Warren McCullough

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