NEW VOICES At The T2 Commons Begins Tuesday

TheatreSquared will launch a series of free new play readings and theatre happenings on Tues., Sept. 17 at 8pm in the T2 Commons with DAIRY QUEEN by Sarah Loucks. The reading is the first offering in a free series, called New Voices at the T2 Commons, which will include a range of events in the flexible performance space on the transparent corner of West & Spring, anchored by the Walmart Community Seating. These one-time events will include readings of new plays-in-progress, conversations with visiting playwrights and artists, and devised theatre performance. This first offering is produced by T2 literary staff and M.F.A. Playwriting Candidates from University of Arkansas Department of Theatre.

No tickets are required to attend the free staged reading performance of DAIRY QUEEN. Audience members are invited to arrive early to explore the offerings of the new Commons Bar/Café before the reading begins Tuesday, September 17, at 8pm. TheatreSquared is located at 477 W Spring St, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

In DAIRY QUEEN, by Sarah Loucks, Karen and Lee have nothing in common except for one thing: they're both teenage employees at the local Dairy Queen, where they're stuck working the 4th of July. Karen is determined to run away from their small, rural town, while Lee is determined to climb the ranks of Dairy Queen all the way to the top. When they discover their manager has abandoned them, Karen and Lee begin plotting a future neither of them imagined. Reigning over a large quantity of ice cream and some hidden vodka, two teenagers imagine adventure, salvation, and America beneath the fluorescent lights of a Midwest Dairy Queen.

Sarah Loucks is a first year M.F.A. candidate in playwriting in at the University of Arkansas. The reading is directed by Jeremiah Albers, a recent alum of the M.F.A. program in Directing in the Department of Theatre and features actors from the M.F.A. program in Acting, including: Ana K. Miramontes, Edwin Green, Leah P. Smith.

TheatreSquared is Northwest Arkansas' professional regional theatre, offering an intimate live theatre experience for 45,000 patrons each year in its intimate space and in schools throughout the state. TheatreSquared was recognized by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards, as one of the nation's ten most promising emerging theatres. TheatreSquared has experienced remarkable growth in recent seasons, expanding its audience fifteenfold in the past five years. In 2019, the company opened a brand new, 50,000 square foot theatre center, featuring two state-of-the-art performance spaces. For further information or press tickets, contact TheatreSquared at (479) 445-6333 or visit theatre2.org.





