MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at Theatre Squared This Summer

Performances will run June 23, 2021 to July 18, 2021.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Matilda: The Musical will be performed on stage June 23, 2021 to July 18, 2021 at Theatre Squared.

Adapted by Dennis Kelly, the musical features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and is based on the book by Roald Dahl.

A riotously acclaimed, five-time Tony Award winner-tied with Hamilton for the most Laurence Olivier Awards ever won by a musical-Matilda is an international phenomenon.

Fresh from its hit Broadway run, TheatreSquared reimagines for Northwest Arkansas the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatre2.org/matilda.


