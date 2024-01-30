Jenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in Arkansas

The limited engagement will run Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Fowler Center.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Jenny Powers and Kevin Clay Will Lead INTO THE WOODS at the Link Theatre in Arkansas

Broadway and television veteran Jenny Powers will star as “The Witch” alongside The Book of Mormon's Kevin Clay as “The Baker” in The Link Theatre Company's production of Into the Woods. Directed by Broadway veteran Joe Langworth, the limited engagement will run Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Fowler Center (201 Olympic Dr, Jonesboro, AR 7240) on the campus of Arkansas State University.  

A Drama Desk nominee, Jenny Powers starred on Broadway as Rizzo in Kathleen Marshall's Tony Award-nominated Grease and as Meg in Little Women. Television audiences know Powers from her recent turn as Miriam Rothberg in the critically acclaimed Hulu series “Fleishman is in Trouble.”

Kevin Clay is currently starring as Elder Price in the Broadway's Tony Award-winning production of The Book of Mormon. Clay's journey with The Book of Mormon has spanned eight years, having played on Broadway and in both the U.S. and U.K. tours.

Director Joe Langworth has appeared on Broadway in A Chorus Line, Follies, and Ragtime. He was also the Associate Director of Next Fall on Broadway and the Associate Choreographer for the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific.

Powers and Clay will journey Into the Woods along with Alex Dunn as Lucinda, Jonathan Foresythe as Steward, Taylor Heinenas as Cinderella's Stepmother, Holly Henson as Rapunzel, Harrison Herget as Rapunzel's Prince, Harper Heringer as Little Red, Janson Marsico as Jack, Brooke Melton as Baker's Wife, John Mixon as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Nancy Owens as Jack's Mother, Josh Pryor as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Katie Tarkington as Cinderella's Mother/Granny, Sydnie Walker as Florinda, and Eden Witvoet as Cinderella.

The creative team of Into the Woods includes Mary Medrick as Music Director with set designs by Jeff McLaughlin, costume designs by Claire Abernathy, and lighting designs by Caisa Sanburg.  

Tickets for Into the Woods start at $35, and can be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling the A-State Box Office at 870-972-2781.Evening performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM with matinee performances on Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 2:30 PM.

A professional theatre company located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, The Link Theatre was founded by Broadway couple Matt Cavenaugh (West Side Story, A Catered Affair) and Jenny Powers. The non-profit company draws on the finest Broadway, university, and local talent to bring innovative musicals and plays to the Northeast Arkansas community. For more information, please visit TheLinkTheatre.org.




