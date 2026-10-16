Interview: Leianna Weaver of BEETLEJUICE at Robinson Center

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Just in time for Halloween, BEETLEJUICE is bringing its delightfully strange and spooky world to Robinson Center in Little Rock, October 30–November 1, and I couldn't be more excited! Based on the beloved 1988 Tim Burton film, this larger-than-life musical combines outrageous comedy, eye-popping special effects, unforgettable songs, and a surprisingly touching story about family, grief, and finding your place in the world.

At the heart of the story is Lydia Deetz, a teenager fascinated by the unusual and supernatural while struggling with the loss of her mother. When she encounters a mischievous ghost named Beetlejuice, her life takes a wonderfully chaotic turn.

I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Leianna Weaver, who is bringing Lydia to life on the national tour. Calling in from Mexico City, Weaver shared her experiences on the road, her love for this dream role, some wonderful advice for aspiring performers, and the one thing she always searches for when visiting a new city.

And since BEETLEJUICE is arriving during Halloween weekend, I had to ask whether the cast had anything special planned!

BroadwayWorld: I'm so excited to see BEETLEJUICE when you come to Arkansas! Since you'll be here during Halloween weekend, do you do anything different for those performances?

Leianna Weaver: Not that I know of! It's already a very Halloween-coded show.

BroadwayWorld: True. How long have you been with the production?

Weaver: I've been with the show since January. We started rehearsals then, opened in February, and we've been going ever since.

BroadwayWorld: Have you gotten any breaks, or has it been nonstop?

Weaver: It's not completely nonstop. The first six months were pretty continuous, but we've had some good breaks over the summer and fall, which has been really nice. We're actually about to have another break next week, so the schedule hasn't been too bad.

BroadwayWorld: Tell me about your journey. How did you get involved with BEETLEJUICE?

Weaver: I attended college for a while and then spent about five years working regionally and in Los Angeles. I received the audition material for BEETLEJUICE last August and had a Zoom callback in September. Then, around this time last October, I was able to travel to New York for an in-person audition.

A month later, in November, I found out I had booked the role! It was a long process, but it was really cool. I learned in November that rehearsals would begin in January.

BroadwayWorld: That's so exciting! Is this your first national tour?

Weaver: Yes, this is my first big national tour. I previously did a co-production tour of THE LITTLE MERMAID. We started in California and traveled to three other states, but that was a much smaller production. This experience is very different from that one.

BroadwayWorld: What do you think about touring life?

Weaver: It's really exciting! It's awesome to travel to parts of North America I never imagined I would visit. We've discovered some really beautiful places, including hidden gems and larger cities that are incredible.

Right now, I'm calling you from Mexico City, which is crazy! I never imagined work would bring me here. It's so cool to travel and bring this show to people.

BroadwayWorld: Are you currently performing in Mexico City?

Weaver: We are! We're finishing up our run here. We started last weekend, have been performing throughout the week, and have one final weekend of shows.

BroadwayWorld: Have you gotten to do anything fun while you're there?

Weaver: Oh, absolutely! We've done so much. We visited the pyramids and even took a hot air balloon ride over them. It was so cool! We've really made the most of our time here.

BroadwayWorld: That sounds amazing! Is acting something you've always wanted to do?

Weaver: Yes, it really is. I grew up performing in San Diego, and around middle school, I realized that acting felt like my thing. It was something I loved, something I felt I was good at, and a wonderful way to channel my energy.

I could put all my energy into it, and it felt so fulfilling. I still feel that way today. Touring can be hard and draining at times, but it's still incredibly fulfilling. It's something I love so much.

BroadwayWorld: Tell me about BEETLEJUICE. What excites you most about this show?

Weaver: Oh my gosh, there's so much that excites me!

For one thing, the music is incredible, especially playing Lydia. The songs are so iconic, and I know how many people love them. It's such an honor to bring those songs to life.

Then there's the spectacle of it all! The lighting, projections, and costumes are completely over the top. The choreography is incredible, and our ensemble is dancing their faces off!

I think it's the perfect introduction to musical theatre because you get all these amazing elements in one show. It's hilarious, heartwarming, and touching, and we take the audience on a really beautiful journey.

And by the end, there are dancing skeletons!

There's just so much happening, and it's all done so well. I love this show so much.

BroadwayWorld: How do you like playing Lydia in particular?

Weaver: I absolutely love it! Lydia has been a dream role of mine for so long, and I still have moments when it feels surreal that I get to play her.

I love this character. I feel like we're similar in a lot of ways, so I get to bring parts of myself into the role, which isn't always the case with every character. I have so much fun being her.

At the same time, it's a challenge because I want to do justice to her story and the grief she's experiencing. She's a character that so many people relate to, and she's beloved by a lot of people.

I take that responsibility really seriously. I want to take care of her and make sure I'm doing right by her.

It's such a fulfilling role, and I'm incredibly grateful that I get to play her.

BroadwayWorld: I'm excited that you're getting to play her! I've only seen BEETLEJUICE once before, when the tour came through Fayetteville, and I really enjoyed it. As a young performer, what advice would you give to aspiring thespians?

Weaver: My biggest advice, especially today with social media, TikTok, Instagram, and all the ways we can keep up with what everyone else in the industry is doing, is to be careful about comparison.

Social media can be wonderful because it brings people together and creates community, but it's also very easy to fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others.

We're naturally going to compare ourselves sometimes. That's hard to avoid. But I think comparison robs you of your own creativity. It can keep you from making your own choices, being your own artist, and discovering what makes you special and what you uniquely bring to the industry.

I would encourage young performers to be themselves, do their own thing, and understand that these things take time.

It's easy to see a new Broadway cast or national tour announcement on social media and think, "Wow, those people got those jobs so easily!"

But you don't always see the years of work that came before that moment.

I worked for five years after college before booking this job. Things take time, and that's okay.

Some people book jobs right out of high school or college, and that's okay, too. Everyone is on their own journey, and what's meant for you won't pass you by.

Sometimes things simply take more time.

BroadwayWorld: That is wonderful advice! I follow several young performers who are so eager to make it right now.

Weaver: Absolutely, and I understand that feeling because we all think that way sometimes.

But when I look back at myself at 19, 20, or 21, I realize I couldn't have done what I'm doing now and sustained it the way I can today.

I would have loved to play this role back then, but I just wasn't ready.

You never know how things are going to work out. Sometimes it's nice when opportunities come a little later because you have more perspective.

Of course, that's easier said than done!

BroadwayWorld: Ok, one question I always ask my touring performers is this: When you arrive in a new city, what's the one thing you always look for or try to do?

Weaver: For me, it's definitely finding the best coffee shop in town!

I'm a big coffee person, and finding a good coffee shop is such a comfort to me. If I find one I really like, I'll go back every day while we're in that city.

I also love walking around and getting to know the places we visit. There's so much to explore.

BroadwayWorld: Well, downtown Little Rock has quite a bit going on! You can even ride the trolley over to North Little Rock, which is another fun area to explore. We also have a presidential library, historic museums, and all sorts of attractions near downtown. Plus, Robinson Center is right there by the Arkansas River.

Weaver: Oh, I love that! I really love cities on the river. It's so nice!

BroadwayWorld: Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me! I can't wait to see you and the rest of the cast in a couple of weeks.

Weaver: Thank you! It was lovely talking with you!

With Halloween just around the corner, there's no better time to experience the wonderfully weird world of BEETLEJUICE! From its spectacular production numbers to its heartfelt story, this musical promises plenty of laughs, spooky surprises, and memorable performances.

BEETLEJUICE runs October 30–November 1, 2026, at Robinson Center in Little Rock. For tickets and additional information, visit celebrityattractions.com.

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