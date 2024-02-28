East Arkansas Community College Presents GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

East Arkansas Community College will present American rock group, Grand Funk Railroad, on Saturday, April 20th at 7:30 p.m. at the EACC Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m.

Celebrating a 55-year milestone, the top-selling American rock group of the 70s laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi with a signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. After its 1969 birth in Flint Michigan, Grand Funk Railroad's legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape with mega-hits of “We're and American Band,” “I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” and more.

Internationally acclaimed, Grand Funk has toured the world, selling out shows in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America. The group's widespread appeal is evident in the prestigious recording achievements which include 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits, and two No. 1 singles. They have accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with sales exceeding 25 million worldwide.

Known as “The American Band,” the high-energy five-piece group includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals, drums, writer, and singer) and bassist Mel Schacher. Max Carl, rock veteran from 38 Special, joins Don and Mel, along with lead guitarist Mark Chatfield, founding member of Ohio rock legends “The Godz” who also played guitar and toured with Bob Seger's Silver Bullet Band for three decades. The group also includes keyboardist Tim Cashion whose credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band as well as English soul man Robert Palmer.

After playing to millions of fans on the group's The American Band Tour, the multi-talented band continues to carry on the tradition of their hits as they create a new chapter in the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad. The band's seasoned lovers and contemporary rock fans discovering the group for the first time will have the opportunity to celebrate Grand Funk Railroad with the new Locomotion Tour 2024.

Tickets

Tickets for Grand Funk Railroad's performance are $44 and will be available online at EACC.edu, by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352, or in person at the EACC Fine Arts Center Ticket Office. The EACC Fine Arts Center is located at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City, just off Interstate 40.