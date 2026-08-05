Review: LERNER & LOEWE'S CAMELOT at Ouachita Little Theatre in Mena

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I absolutely love discovering hidden theatre gems, and Ouachita Little Theatre is exactly that! Nestled at the foot of Rich Mountain near the Oklahoma border, this charming community theatre continues to surprise me with the incredible talent it produces. Every visit reminds me that you don't have to travel to a major city to experience outstanding live theatre. Directed by April Renee Burt, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot is another shining example of why Ouachita Little Theatre is earning a wonderful reputation.

Camelot follows the rise and fall of King Arthur's idealistic kingdom. Arthur dreams of creating a land where justice, honor, and equality prevail through his Knights of the Round Table. Along the way he falls in love with Guenevere, welcomes the noble Sir Lancelot into his court, and watches as friendship, loyalty, love, and betrayal collide in one of musical theatre's greatest love triangles. It is a sweeping epic that clarifies why the word Camelot is the definition of old world romanticism. I fell in love instantly.

I was completely enthralled by Camelot from beginning to end. Although it is one of Broadway's classic musicals and has a longer running time than many of today's productions, I never found my attention wandering. In fact, quite the opposite happened. Since I wasn't familiar with the full story of King Arthur, Guenevere, Lancelot, and the legendary Knights of the Round Table, I found myself becoming more invested with each scene. The romance, political intrigue, humor, and heartbreaking choices drew me into the world of Camelot so completely that after the performance I found myself researching the legend of King Arthur to learn what was rooted in history and what had grown from centuries of myth. That's the mark of successful storytelling—it leaves you wanting to stay in its world long after the curtain has fallen.

At the center of the production is Alex Night as King Arthur. Night gives Arthur sincerity and a quiet nobility that makes him instantly likable. Rather than portraying him as an untouchable king, Night presents Arthur as a man trying his very best to create a better world. Night's optimism is infectious, making it all the more heartbreaking as Camelot begins to unravel. Night carries the emotional weight of the production beautifully while never losing Arthur's compassionate spirit.

Holiday Neufeld is wonderful as Queen Guenevere. She captures the queen's wit and playful nature during the lighter moments while also embracing the emotional conflict that defines the second half of the musical, and her vocals are amazing! Guenevere's journey isn't an easy one to portray, but Neufeld makes every decision feel genuine. You understand why Arthur loves her, and you also understand the undeniable connection that develops between her and Lancelot.

As Sir Lancelot, Ezekiel McPherson commands the stage from the moment he arrives in Camelot. Lancelot enters believing there is no knight greater than himself, but McPherson gradually peels back those layers of confidence to reveal a deeply honorable man torn between loyalty and love. His rich vocals are showcased beautifully throughout the evening, particularly during the show's signature ballad, "If Ever I Would Leave You." It is easy to see why this song has remained a favorite for generations.

One of my favorite performances of the evening comes from Tommy Myers, who delightfully plays both Merlyn and King Pellinore. Myers has impeccable comic timing, providing much-needed laughter throughout the production. His absent-minded Merlyn is full of whimsical charm, while Pellinore's lovable eccentricity nearly steals every scene in which he appears. Every production of Camelot needs someone who can provide lightness amid the heavier moments, and Myers accomplishes that beautifully.

I do love a good bad guy, and as the villainous Mordred, Camren Edwards provides exactly the darkness the story requires. His mischievous grin and calculating demeanor immediately establish him as someone capable of disrupting Arthur's dream. Bonus points for giving Billy Idol vibes!

Director April Renee Burt deserves tremendous credit for guiding this ambitious production. Camelot is no small undertaking. Between its expansive story, beloved score, numerous scene changes, and emotionally layered characters, it requires a company fully committed to the material. Burt successfully balances the grandeur audiences expect from Arthurian legend while never losing sight of the relationships at the heart of the story.

The ensemble deserves recognition for bringing Camelot itself to life. Whether portraying knights gathered around the famous Round Table, ladies of the court, or loyal citizens, every member contributes to creating a believable kingdom filled with hope and purpose. Their enthusiasm is contagious, particularly during the larger production numbers.

Lerner and Loewe's score remains one of Broadway's most beautiful. Songs including "Camelot," "The Lusty Month of May," "C'est Moi," "If Ever I Would Leave You," and "How to Handle a Woman" continue to resonate decades after the musical first premiered. Hearing these timeless melodies performed live reminds audiences why this score has become such an important part of Broadway history.

The costumes transport audiences into medieval Britain with elegant royal gowns, flowing cloaks, shining armor, and richly detailed period attire. The scenic design creates an inviting kingdom worthy of Arthur's vision, while the lighting effectively shifts from joyous celebration to quiet intimacy and ultimately to the darker moments that define the story's conclusion.

Ouachita Little Theatre continues to prove that outstanding theatre isn't defined by the size of the city in which it's performed. Time after time, this company delivers productions filled with talented performers, dedicated volunteers, and directors who understand how to tell meaningful stories. For one brief shining moment, Ouachita Little Theatre invited audiences into the legendary kingdom of Camelot, and I was more than happy to accept the invitation.

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